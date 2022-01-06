Suki Waterhouse Shares Adorable Throwback Photo in Karate Uniform to Mark 30th Birthday

Suki Waterhouse rung in her birthday with a sweet throwback photo from her childhood

Suki Waterhouse was a karate kid!

On Wednesday, the model and actress posted a sweet throwback photo to Instagram, making her 30th birthday on Jan. 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, a young Waterhouse poses in her karate uniform, proudly holding a red belt in one hand while a yellow one is tied around her waist. Waterhouse, who sports an adorable bob haircut in the snap, gives a big grin to the camera.

"Thank you so much for the birthday wishes!!!!," she captioned the photo. "In the years since this photo I've only gotten less threatening and that's such a bummer for me."

Waterhouse's post also included a video of herself mouthing the lyrics to "Mobile" by Avril Lavigne. In the second slide, she lays in bed with one hand over her face as the 2002 hit plays in the background.

She added in her caption, "lying in bed pms'ing to Avril & pondering the decade couldn't be happier & more full of love. thank you to everyone who have made my life what it is, I will be thinking of all of you today. ❤️😭❤️❤️"

The past decade has brought plenty of life changes for Waterhouse, who began dating boyfriend Robert Pattinson, launched her music career and appeared in multiple films in the past 10 years.

Suki Waterhouse Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Waterhouse has been in a relationship with Pattinson for over three years. The pair was first linked in 2018, when a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were dating.

Since then, the private couple has celebrated Pattinson's birthday together and quarantined with each other in London.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Waterhouse keeps her relationship mostly out of public view, she spoke up when the Gossip Girl revival featured a joke about her in its first season. When a character referred to Waterhouse as "a nobody" compared to Pattinson, she called out Gossip Girl on Twitter.

In a since-deleted message obtained by Glamour, Waterhouse wrote, "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," tagging the show and writer Lila Feinberg.