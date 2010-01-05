Stylist Nicola Formichetti On Lady Gaga: "It Was An Instant Love"

Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Lady Gaga made headlines all through 2009 with her outrageous looks both on- and off-stage. And while her Muppet-adorned dresses and lack of pants will forever be associated with the artist, she wasn’t alone in creating her signature style. Meet the man behind Gaga’s wacky fashions, stylist Nicola Formichetti. In an a recent interview with T Magazine, the behind-the-scenes fashion star shares his love for all things fashion, including his client Lady Gaga. Nicola, who has styled ad campaigns for everyone from Uniqlo to Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen, is one of the few who isn’t generally fond of celebrities mixing with fashion. “There’s way too much celebrity in fashion. I don’t really like working with celebrities, so I try to stay away from that whole machine,” he tells T Magazine. But when he met Lady Gaga at a V Magazine shoot, their instant chemistry changed all that. “It was an instant love. I had always stayed away from celebrity and musicians before, but she was so different. Instantly we understood each other completely. We started working naturally — all the videos, shows, tours, etc.,” says Nicola. So how does he come up with Lady Gaga’s jaw-dropping looks? “I get inspired from people around me: my friends, collaborators, designers and photographers,” he says. “I also have a huge toy collection that I often source through for ideas, but most importantly I find that traveling and visiting new places is very inspiring.” Read more from Nicola’s interview with T Magazine here. –Andrea DeSimone