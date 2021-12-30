Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Spills the Secrets to Dressing Hollywood's Leading Men
A-listers like Dwyane Johnson, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck all put their trust in one person to perfect their must-see red carpet looks — celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati. Here, she tells PEOPLE all about each guy's signature style
Meet the Stylist to the Best-Dressed Stars
Ilaria Urbinati knows a thing or two about men's fashion. The celebrity stylist touts an all-star lineup of male clients, ranging from Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson and Ben Affleck to Chris Pratt, Rami Malek, John Krasinski and Donald Glover. But when COVID-19 hit and styling slowed, Urbinati decided to use her expertise to launch her own men's lifestyle site, Leo Edit, to cover culture, books, fitness and yes, even her celeb clients' style.
Now, with red carpet events in full swing again "styling has come back bigger than it has ever been," says Urbinati "A lot of people think men are easier to style than women. I'm like, 'Yeah, not necessarily.' It's different. I styled women for years, so I can compare it," Urbinati tells PEOPLE.
"Some guys are more neurotic and want to try on a million things. Then others are like, 'Whatever, I trust you.' All of it's challenging because you're dealing with the pressure," Urbinati says. "Especially now, people pay attention to what men wear in a way they didn't used to."
Read on for Urbinati's take on some of her current A-list clients.
Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds' look is one of the most in-demand among men. "Anytime I take on a client or talk to any guy, they always go, 'Well, I'd like to look like Ryan Reynolds,'" Urbinati says. "I think men really look up to his style because it's incredibly elegant, but still quirky and unexpected. He brings a lot of his own style to it so dressing him is easy."
When it comes to walking the red carpet alongside wife Blake Lively, the couple actually doesn't go for coordination. "What's cool about them is she's like, 'Wear what you want.' And he's like, 'You wear what you want.' So at the Free Guy premiere [at right] she was in this fancy gown and he was in corduroy plaid. They do their own thing," Urbinati says.
Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson
It won't come as much of a surprise to hear that The Rock gets all of his suits custom made — but when he's not in suiting, Urbinati says all his clothing is off the rack.
"A lot of luxury brands have a big size range, so he wears a lot of Ralph Lauren and Brioni for sweaters and pants," she says.
While Johnson doesn't like going too dressy ("I almost never put him in a tie") Urbinati has fun experimenting with his look. "He'll wear pretty much anything I'll tell him. His look is a little more sexy and he's got a lot of swagger. I think that he's most comfortable when he's a little loose and opened up in the chest," Urbinati says.
She adds: "He's really into colors. I started putting him into pinks and light blues. We had this ongoing joke for a while and his nickname was 'Dusty Pink.' He would comment on my Instagram and put, 'Love, Dusty Pink.' He's so personable."
Ben Affleck
Urbinati says Affleck "doesn't like a lot of attention on his clothes" so they gravitate toward looks that are "very elegant, mature and timeless."
"He wants to look like an adult. He's a father of three grown children. I'm not going to put Ben in a fuchsia suit with a scoop neck tank top," Urbinati says.
Still, Urbinati tries to find ways to keep things "creative and unique." Adding, "In the winter I bring out the herring bones, tweeds, velvets and corduroy. It's unexpected without pushing him too far."
Rami Malek
Malek's "very" involved with his styling, especially thanks to his "close relationships" with designers," Urbinati explains. "He knows the history of the brand. He really understands it. Rami's very thoughtful about his clothes, but he's got his very particular style that's different from all my other guys. It's a little more punk, a little more goth," Urbinati says.
When Malek hit the scene, he started with bright colors and "quirky" pieces "no one else was doing." Now, he leans toward a "mature" black and white palette. "I think that's been a really nice evolution," Urbinati says.
Chris Evans
After working with Evans for nearly 15 years, the actor trusts Urbinati to dress him in different fabrics and cuts. "He's very willing to be adventurous. Not a lot of guys wear a white double-breasted corduroy suit to a premiere," she says. "I've been working with Chris longer than any client I have. His style has really evolved over time and he has acquired really beautiful taste of his own."
Sacha Baron Cohen
Styling Baron Cohen from halfway across the world during the pandemic posed plenty of challenges. But luckily, Urbinati was already familiar with the actor's aesthetic and measurements, so the 2021 award season (like the Oscars at right) went off without a hitch.
"Everything had to be way more pre-selected and pre-tailored so they would only make the smallest amount of adjustments," she says. "I know his taste and I know his body. Otherwise I wouldn't have been able to pull it off. You have to know someone to be able say, 'Hey, this is the one that you're wearing and we're going to tailor it before you've even gotten to see it or try it on.'"
Donald Glover
"I call Donald my little muse," Urbinati says. Why's that? "I get to really, really go to town with him."
She loves pushing the boundaries with the actor and rapper, who isn't afraid to try everything from head-to-toe plaid to '70s-inspired suits. "I love to do custom as much as I can because I get to find things that you can't buy off the rack. Only he can pull off things like this plaid suit [at right] with such a cool print," Urbinati says.
John Krasinski
Only a few years into their working relationship, Urbinati helped Krasinski go from having standard style to being a daring dresser.
"John lets me go pretty bold and that's really fun. If you look at old photos of him, it was a lot of gray and black. Now he's wearing a pink sweater with maroon pants on a talk show [at right]!" she says.
The actor even adds sweet nods to his family with his clothing. He actually asked me to have his daughters' initials monogrammed on the sweater he wore on Saturday Night Live [at right]," Urbinati says. "He's really a family guy. That was really cute."
Charlie Puth
Compared to her other clients, Puth wears the most streetwear. "He's probably one of my youngest clients, so he wears a lot of cool, irreverent brands," Urbinati says of the 30-year-old musician. "He usually wears a lot of oversized sweaters and a baggier pant. We like things to fit a little haphazard, like we threw them on him and not a lot of thought went into it. It's very much how this generation's dressing."
Dominic Cooper
Urbinati and Cooper finalized his 2021 Met Gala look (a pale yellow Prabal Gurung suit and silk shirt) the day of the event. "He was in New York and I was in Los Angeles so an hour before we were on Zoom and I said, 'This is what you're wearing,'" Urbinati remembers.
"I had him run to the dry cleaners across the street from his hotel and have it hemmed. That was it!" she says.
The transition from men's skinny pants to a looser fit worked in their favor that day. "We're really kind of over the skinny leg," Urbinati says. "For this sort of thing it worked out because then it means we don't have to tailor it so much."
