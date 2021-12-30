Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Spills the Secrets to Dressing Hollywood's Leading Men

Ilaria Urbinati knows a thing or two about men's fashion. The celebrity stylist touts an all-star lineup of male clients, ranging from Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson and Ben Affleck to Chris Pratt, Rami Malek, John Krasinski and Donald Glover. But when COVID-19 hit and styling slowed, Urbinati decided to use her expertise to launch her own men's lifestyle site, Leo Edit, to cover culture, books, fitness and yes, even her celeb clients' style.

Now, with red carpet events in full swing again "styling has come back bigger than it has ever been," says Urbinati "A lot of people think men are easier to style than women. I'm like, 'Yeah, not necessarily.' It's different. I styled women for years, so I can compare it," Urbinati tells PEOPLE.

"Some guys are more neurotic and want to try on a million things. Then others are like, 'Whatever, I trust you.' All of it's challenging because you're dealing with the pressure," Urbinati says. "Especially now, people pay attention to what men wear in a way they didn't used to."

Read on for Urbinati's take on some of her current A-list clients.