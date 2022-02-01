12 Stylish Puffer Coats to Shop Now

Keep warm ⁠— and look cool ⁠— this winter in one of these cozy, on-trend styles 

February 01, 2022 10:00 AM
Aritzia

Take a note from J.Lo with this simple and chic white puffer perfect for a day on the slopes.

Buy It! Aritzia The Super Puff, $250; aritzia.com

Summersalt

The monochromatic color-block adds a subtle-yet-polished look to this sporty jacket.

Buy It! Summersalt The Colorblock Eco Puffer Jacket, $125; summersalt.com

Oak and Fort

Wrap up in this chic rose-colored cocoon style.

Buy It! Frank and Oak The Hygge Puffer Coat, (Orig. $399) $299.99; frankandoak.com

Gap

The metallic finish gives this hooded design an ultra cool vibe. 

Buy It! Gap Heavyweight Cropped Oversized Puffer Jacket, (Orig. $168) $124.99; gap.com

Karen Millen

Not only is this parka style extra flattering thanks to the belted waist, but the faux fur trim also adds a luxe feel.

Buy It! Karen Millen Belted Padded Faux Fur  Hooded Coat, (Orig. $238) $190.40; karenmillen.com

Vero Moda

Check mate! This plaid puffer is the perfect combination of classic and sporty.

Buy It! Vero Moda Uppsala Print Hooded Puffer Jacket, $89; nordstrom.com

J.Crew

Look sophisticated in this wrap-style, midi-length coat in an icy pastel blue hue. 

Buy It! J.Crew Puffer Wrap Coat with PimaLoft, (Orig. $368) $259.50; jcrew.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Flat front pockets and the deep rich chocolate color make this jacket stand out.

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Utility Puffer, (Orig. $160) $51.20; abercrombie.com

Everlane

Diamond quilting adds an unexpected detail to this long-line minimalist coat also featuring a green-and-black color combo, which creates a subtle nod to a military-inspired aesthetic. 

Buy It! Everlane The ReNew Long Liner, $158; everlane.com

Banana Republic Factory

Add a pop of red to your winter look with this funnel-neck topper. 

Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Funnel-Neck Puffer Coat, (Orig. $149.99) $69.99; bananarepublicfactory.com

L.L.Bean

Skip the boring black puffer for a calf-length design in a deep chocolate hue. 

Buy It! L.L.Bean Ultrawarm Long Coat, $279; llbean.com

COS

Pretty in pink! This sustainably sourced jacket is crafted from hand-picked wildflowers and recycled biological materials.

Buy It! COS FLWRDWN Puffer Jacket, $350; cosstores.com

