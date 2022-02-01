12 Stylish Puffer Coats to Shop Now
Keep warm — and look cool — this winter in one of these cozy, on-trend styles
Aritzia
Take a note from J.Lo with this simple and chic white puffer perfect for a day on the slopes.
Buy It! Aritzia The Super Puff, $250; aritzia.com
Summersalt
The monochromatic color-block adds a subtle-yet-polished look to this sporty jacket.
Buy It! Summersalt The Colorblock Eco Puffer Jacket, $125; summersalt.com
Oak and Fort
Wrap up in this chic rose-colored cocoon style.
Buy It! Frank and Oak The Hygge Puffer Coat, (Orig. $399) $299.99; frankandoak.com
Gap
The metallic finish gives this hooded design an ultra cool vibe.
Buy It! Gap Heavyweight Cropped Oversized Puffer Jacket, (Orig. $168) $124.99; gap.com
Karen Millen
Not only is this parka style extra flattering thanks to the belted waist, but the faux fur trim also adds a luxe feel.
Buy It! Karen Millen Belted Padded Faux Fur Hooded Coat, (Orig. $238) $190.40; karenmillen.com
Vero Moda
Check mate! This plaid puffer is the perfect combination of classic and sporty.
Buy It! Vero Moda Uppsala Print Hooded Puffer Jacket, $89; nordstrom.com
J.Crew
Look sophisticated in this wrap-style, midi-length coat in an icy pastel blue hue.
Buy It! J.Crew Puffer Wrap Coat with PimaLoft, (Orig. $368) $259.50; jcrew.com
Abercrombie & Fitch
Flat front pockets and the deep rich chocolate color make this jacket stand out.
Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Utility Puffer, (Orig. $160) $51.20; abercrombie.com
Everlane
Diamond quilting adds an unexpected detail to this long-line minimalist coat also featuring a green-and-black color combo, which creates a subtle nod to a military-inspired aesthetic.
Buy It! Everlane The ReNew Long Liner, $158; everlane.com
Banana Republic Factory
Add a pop of red to your winter look with this funnel-neck topper.
Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Funnel-Neck Puffer Coat, (Orig. $149.99) $69.99; bananarepublicfactory.com
L.L.Bean
Skip the boring black puffer for a calf-length design in a deep chocolate hue.
Buy It! L.L.Bean Ultrawarm Long Coat, $279; llbean.com
COS
Pretty in pink! This sustainably sourced jacket is crafted from hand-picked wildflowers and recycled biological materials.
Buy It! COS FLWRDWN Puffer Jacket, $350; cosstores.com