Yes, These Cute Loungewear and Workout Sets Are Actually from Amazon (and They’re Under $45, Too)

In case you missed it (and you probably haven't) — matching sets are all the rage right now. Whether you've seen them on Instagram, TikTok, or advertised at your favorite retailer, it seems like everyone, including celebrities, have hopped on the trend. While some two-piece sets can get pricey if the top and bottoms are sold separately, Amazon actually has a handful of cute and stylish options that are sold together and won't break the bank.
We rounded up 10 trendy sets you can lounge and work out in from the site, all under $45:
One of the most popular loungewear sets on Amazon is the PrettyGarden Pullover and Sweatpants Set — it's a number one best-seller thanks to over 2,600 five-star ratings. The set comes with a long-sleeve crewneck top and high-waisted joggers, and it's available in 24 colors, including army green, black, brown, and even tie-dye. Shoppers love that the set is "super cute," lightweight, and versatile. One customer raved that it's "the comfiest to sleep AND run errands in." Plus, it's available in sizes S to 3XL.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Pullover and Sweatpants Set, $33.99; amazon.com
Another popular choice amongst Amazon shoppers is the Jetjoy Seamless Ribbed Sports Bra and Leggings Set, which you may have seen circulating on TikTok. The workout set has taken off for being affordable, flattering, and similar to higher-end brands like Lululemon and Gymshark. Made from a stretchy and ribbed fabric, the set comes with a sports bra and high-waisted leggings. It's available in 13 colors and three sizes: XS/S, S/M, and M/L.
"It fits so well in all the right places, definitely highlights the booty, and draws in the waist," one shopper wrote. "The fabric is so comfy, I could lounge in it all day. It's even squat proof and shows minimal sweat from a workout!"
Buy It! Jetjoy Seamless Ribbed Sports Bra and Leggings Set, $28.99; amazon.com
You'll even find seamless sets that come with three separates, like this "ridiculously stretchy" contoured set from Olchee, which includes leggings, a sports bra, and a cropped zip-up jacket. (It's also available in two-piece sets with either the bra or jacket.) Customers say it "fits like a glove" and is "really cute for sports, yoga, or just because you want to look cute."
Buy It! Olchee Crop Top and High Waisted Leggings Workout Set, $20.99–$40.99; amazon.com
There are also a handful of under-the-radar sets that are gathering rave reviews, like this ribbed tracksuit from Mizoci. The set was just released in November, but it's already racked up 230 positive four- and five-star ratings. Shoppers say it's "comfortable yet sexy" and love that it's available in a chic coffee color.
Buy It! Mizoci Crop Top and Joggers Set, $27.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Whether you have yet to buy an outfit set or you're ready to grow your collection, you can't go wrong with these affordable Amazon finds.