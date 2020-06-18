This Lightweight Dress on Amazon Has Become Shoppers' Go-To for Everything from Beach Days to Date Nights

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect summer dress, look towards the thousands of shoppers who have finally been able to stop searching when they discovered this lightweight floral dress that’s perfect for all occasions — including special events, date nights, and running errands. The best part? You can get it for just $26 on Amazon.

Made of a soft cotton and spandex blend, the Styleword Floral Dress will feel breathable even on the hottest summer days. Not only is the dress super lightweight, shoppers also say it’s very flattering thanks to its deep v-neck, flared silhouette, and adjustable straps (which make it easy to get the perfect fit). And reviewers are raving about the fact that the dress has pockets that don’t add too much bulk, unlike other dresses they’ve tried. “If you want a comfortable, cute dress with pockets, then this is it,” one customer wrote. “I don't even have to try hard. It just looks cute and put together no matter what you pair it with.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dress comes in over 40 different colors, including dozens of floral patterns, solid hues, and even animal prints — and shoppers love it so much that they’re purchasing multiple. “I am literally adding two more to my cart because this dress hits the nail on the head in terms of being PERFECT,” wrote one person in the reviews section. And since there are so many different variations available, you can really wear it for nearly any occasion this summer by simply dressing it up or down. “I've worn it to a wedding and as a swimsuit cover-up and it's great for both,” said another buyer.

Since this floral dress clearly checks all of the boxes, you’re going to want to add one (or a few!) to your Amazon cart ASAP before they’re sold out for the summer.

Image zoom Amazon