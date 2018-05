Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor: It’s May, which means I’ve officially, if foolishly, succumbed to this whole “beach body” mentality and am desperately grasping at anything and everything that will make me feel fitter and fast. So basically, my new official motto for summer has become: If it’s good enough for Elle Macpherson, it’s good enough for me. I’ve been drinking her Alkalizing Greens powder from WelleCo. for about a month now and love it, but as July 4th swiftly approaches, I’ve decided it’s time to double down with her Nourishing Protein. Now if the powder’s chocolate flavoring could just trick my brain into believing I’m actually eating a Twix bar.

Buy It! WelleCo The Super Elixir Nourishing Protein in Chocolate, $70; welleco.com