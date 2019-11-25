PEOPLE's Senior Style Editor shares the MVPs in her holiday travel suitcase
Who: Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor
Where: San Diego, California
I’m a horrible packer. The whole process stresses me out. I start mapping out outfits one week ahead of time, but still end up stuffing my suitcase minutes before leaving for the airport. I over pack, yet always manage to forget something essential, like socks. After every trip, I vow to become one of those “carry on” people — you know the ones who can go on a two-week European adventure with a suitcase that seemingly wouldn’t fit more than one pair of shoes — but it’s just not in the cards for me.
So for a week-long family vacation to San Diego during Thanksgiving, I’m embracing my over-packing ways, checking a bag, and not giving myself a hard time about it. The weather is going to be in the high 60s during the day and 40s at night, which means layering is key. Below, a rundown of some of the “essentials” that made it into my suitcase.
Aritzia Blanket Scarf
This scarf is my No. 1 travel must-have. Not only is it an instant outfit maker, but it keeps me warm on the plane.
Wilfred Diamond Mosaic Wool Blanket Scarf, $88
Reformation Overalls
Did I really need to pack a pair of heavy, cumbersome corduroy overalls? No. But have I been looking for an excuse to wear these? Yes. And what better occasion than Thanksgiving in Southern California! I love the wine-colored wash and plan to team the look with a white tee and booties.
Reformation Baldwin Overall, $178
Lou & Grey Culottes
These high-rise pants are not only chic and comfortable, but they go with every top that I packed.
Lou & Grey High Rise Wide Leg Pants, $89.50
SugarBear Hair Sleep Vitamins
I tested this vitamin sleep supplement (from the makers of the viral Instagram vitamin SugarBear Hair) out during an overnight editor event, and was blown away by its effectiveness. The most important thing? You don’t wake up groggy. SugarBear Sleep gummies are vegan, soy-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free and include the winning combination of Melatonin, Magnesium, Theanine and Vitamin B6, all of which help enhance sleep.
SugarBear Hair Sleep Vitamins, $29.99
Rebecca Minkoff Snakeskin Mules
From the chic print to the great heel height, these are the perfect mules and my favorite to wear with cropped jeans.
Rebecca Minkoff Sallest Too Mule, $119
Zara Hat
I always pack a chic hat to wear on those jam-packed days when there’s no time to “do” my hair.
Zara Banded Wool Hat, $39.90
Summersalt Bodysuit
This versatile bodysuit is crazy comfortable, not too sheer and goes with every bottom, from a leather skirt to ripped jeans.
The Long Sleeve Day to Night Bodysuit, $55
Habitual Dress
I’ll get two outfits out of this chic animal-print slip. For a night out I plan to wear it with a leather jacket and booties, and for an afternoon activity, I’ll team it with a white T-shirt and sneakers.
Habitual Animal-Print Slip Dress, $118
Victoria Beckham Lip Tint
2-in-1 beauty products are key for traveling, which is why I love this new Victoria Beckham Beauty stain that looks just as good on the cheeks as it does on the pout.
Victoria Beckham Bitten Lip Tint, $34
Treaty CBD
Let’s face it: Being with all your family for an extended period of time can be stressful. So I made sure to include a CBD stress reliever in my toiletry case. This tincture — made of broad spectrum hemp extract, rose, linden and basil — not only releases stress but also boots your mood.