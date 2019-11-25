Image zoom

Who: Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor

Where: San Diego, California

I’m a horrible packer. The whole process stresses me out. I start mapping out outfits one week ahead of time, but still end up stuffing my suitcase minutes before leaving for the airport. I over pack, yet always manage to forget something essential, like socks. After every trip, I vow to become one of those “carry on” people — you know the ones who can go on a two-week European adventure with a suitcase that seemingly wouldn’t fit more than one pair of shoes — but it’s just not in the cards for me.

So for a week-long family vacation to San Diego during Thanksgiving, I’m embracing my over-packing ways, checking a bag, and not giving myself a hard time about it. The weather is going to be in the high 60s during the day and 40s at night, which means layering is key. Below, a rundown of some of the “essentials” that made it into my suitcase.

Aritzia Blanket Scarf

This scarf is my No. 1 travel must-have. Not only is it an instant outfit maker, but it keeps me warm on the plane.

Buy It! Wilfred Diamond Mosaic Wool Blanket Scarf, $88; aritzia.com

Reformation Overalls

Did I really need to pack a pair of heavy, cumbersome corduroy overalls? No. But have I been looking for an excuse to wear these? Yes. And what better occasion than Thanksgiving in Southern California! I love the wine-colored wash and plan to team the look with a white tee and booties.

Buy It! Reformation Baldwin Overall, reformation.com; $178

Lou & Grey Culottes

Image zoom Courtesy Lou & Grey

These high-rise pants are not only chic and comfortable, but they go with every top that I packed.

Buy It! Lou & Grey High Rise Wide Leg Pants, $89.50; louandgrey.com

SugarBear Hair Sleep Vitamins

Image zoom Courtesy SugarBear Hair Sleep Vitamins

I tested this vitamin sleep supplement (from the makers of the viral Instagram vitamin SugarBear Hair) out during an overnight editor event, and was blown away by its effectiveness. The most important thing? You don’t wake up groggy. SugarBear Sleep gummies are vegan, soy-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free and include the winning combination of Melatonin, Magnesium, Theanine and Vitamin B6, all of which help enhance sleep.

Buy It! SugarBear Hair Sleep Vitamins, $29.99; ulta.com

Rebecca Minkoff Snakeskin Mules

From the chic print to the great heel height, these are the perfect mules and my favorite to wear with cropped jeans.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Sallest Too Mule, $119; rebeccaminkoff.com

Zara Hat

I always pack a chic hat to wear on those jam-packed days when there’s no time to “do” my hair.

Buy It! Zara Banded Wool Hat, $39.90; zara.com

Summersalt Bodysuit

This versatile bodysuit is crazy comfortable, not too sheer and goes with every bottom, from a leather skirt to ripped jeans.

Buy It! The Long Sleeve Day to Night Bodysuit, $55; summersalt.com

Habitual Dress

I’ll get two outfits out of this chic animal-print slip. For a night out I plan to wear it with a leather jacket and booties, and for an afternoon activity, I’ll team it with a white T-shirt and sneakers.

Buy It! Habitual Animal-Print Slip Dress, $118; bloomingdales.com

Victoria Beckham Lip Tint

Image zoom Courtesy Victoria Beckham

2-in-1 beauty products are key for traveling, which is why I love this new Victoria Beckham Beauty stain that looks just as good on the cheeks as it does on the pout.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Bitten Lip Tint, $34; victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Treaty CBD

Image zoom

Let’s face it: Being with all your family for an extended period of time can be stressful. So I made sure to include a CBD stress reliever in my toiletry case. This tincture — made of broad spectrum hemp extract, rose, linden and basil — not only releases stress but also boots your mood.

Buy It! Treaty “Calm” CBD Oil, $129; ourtreaty.com