Unforgettable! 21 Times Gigi Hadid Wore Her Name on Her Clothes

The lady loves a monogram

Alex Apatoff
April 24, 2018 01:38 PM
<p>To ring in her golden birthday, the model (who turned 23 on April 23) slipped into something a little more comfortable. Posing alongside pal <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh8VspuhDxj/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=prabalgurung">Prabal Gurung</a>, Gigi wore <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/juicy-couture-embellished-crop-jacket-item-12873448.aspx?storeid=9939&amp;from=1">a custom Juicy Couture tracksuit</a>, featuring 2,300 Swarovski crystals that formed a golden &#8220;23&#8221; on her back and of course, spelled out &#8220;Gigi&#8221; on the front.&nbsp;</p>
Birthday Suit

To ring in her golden birthday, the model (who turned 23 on April 23) slipped into something a little more comfortable. Posing alongside pal Prabal Gurung, Gigi wore a custom Juicy Couture tracksuit, featuring 2,300 Swarovski crystals that formed a golden “23” on her back and of course, spelled out “Gigi” on the front. 

Prabal Gurung/Instagram
<p>Gigi grounds her retro outfit &#8212; high-waisted mom jeans and cat-eye shades &#8212; with her favorite trend, a Rebecca Minkoff top with her name embroidered on it.</p>
Red All Over

Gigi grounds her retro outfit — high-waisted mom jeans and cat-eye shades — with her favorite trend, a Rebecca Minkoff top with her name embroidered on it.

C/Media Punch/IPX/AP
<p>The star replaced the peacock on her <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460311.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21551&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F52865725%3Fgclid%3DCMn5v6GJm9QCFZCEswod9BMDYw&amp;u1=POFASG1GigiHadidAA">Morgan Lane</a> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460311.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=21551&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F52865728%3Fgclid%3DCMS-68-Im9QCFcOIswodflkCrQ&amp;u1=POFASGIGigiHadidAA">PJ set</a> with her name in script (then added glasses and <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFasG1GigiHadidAA/http://www.stuartweitzman.com/products/nudist/">Stuart Weitzman heels</a> to make it very clear this is streetwear, not sleepwear).</p>
Green Queen

The star replaced the peacock on her Morgan Lane PJ set with her name in script (then added glasses and Stuart Weitzman heels to make it very clear this is streetwear, not sleepwear).

Splash News Online
<p>The star ensured that she made her mark on <a href="https://people.com/style/stars-who-love-tommy-x-gigi/">the TommyxGigi collection</a>, creating <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460292.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=20904&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Ftommy-hilfiger%2Ftommy-hilfiger-gigi-hadid-anchor-logo-body%2Fprd%2F6917780%3Fiid%3D6917780%2526clr%3DBlack%2526SearchQuery%3Dtommy%2520x%2520gigi%2526pgesize%3D18%2526pge%3D1%2526totalstyles%3D54%2526gridsize%3D3%2526gridrow%3D1%2526gridcolumn%3D1%2526setPrefSite%3Dtrue%2526r%3D1%2526mk%3Dna&amp;u1=POFasA1GigixTommyAA">a bodysuit</a> with her insignia wrapped around an anchor.</p>
Nautical but Nice

The star ensured that she made her mark on the TommyxGigi collection, creating a bodysuit with her insignia wrapped around an anchor.

Isa Foltin/Getty
<p>At this point, she doesn&#8217;t even have to spell out her whole name to be recognizable. (She also has the advantage of being BFF with Kendall Jenner, who can get her the hookup on Khlo&eacute; Kardashian&#8217;s <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?SID=POFasG1GigiClothesAA?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fcollections%2Fgood-hoodie%3Fsource%3Dpepperjam%26publisherId%3D131940%26clickId%3D1859615216%23collection">instantly wait-listed Good American initial hoodies</a>.)</p>
G, It's Great to See You

At this point, she doesn’t even have to spell out her whole name to be recognizable. (She also has the advantage of being BFF with Kendall Jenner, who can get her the hookup on Khloé Kardashian’s instantly wait-listed Good American initial hoodies.)

BroadImage/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Even her Halloween costumes can&#8217;t be mistaken for anyone else&#8217;s: Her Cub Scout uniform came complete with a personalized tie tag (in case she gets lost in the woods, maybe?).</p>
Tie One On

Even her Halloween costumes can’t be mistaken for anyone else’s: Her Cub Scout uniform came complete with a personalized tie tag (in case she gets lost in the woods, maybe?).

AKM-GSI
<p>If a globetrotting model like Gigi ever forgets where (or who) she is after a few red eye flights, she just has to refer to her helpful Frame Denim jacket.</p>
Calendar Girl

If a globetrotting model like Gigi ever forgets where (or who) she is after a few red eye flights, she just has to refer to her helpful Frame Denim jacket.

Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>It&#8217;s 95&deg; in N.Y.C., so that calls for a few light layers &ndash; just a hoodie, Neuw jeans and a Romi Basha cargo jacket with your name emblazoned across the back in block letters.</p>
Back At It

It’s 95° in N.Y.C., so that calls for a few light layers – just a hoodie, Neuw jeans and a Romi Basha cargo jacket with your name emblazoned across the back in block letters.

James Devaney/GC Images; AKM-GSI
<p>If her many jackets and shirts didn&#8217;t make it clear, this <a href="http://wearepoolside.com/shop/">Poolside bag</a> certainly will: the model is Hadid AF.&nbsp;</p>
In the Bag

If her many jackets and shirts didn’t make it clear, this Poolside bag certainly will: the model is Hadid AF. 

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
<p>When wearing <a href="http://stylenews.people.com/style/2015/08/24/gigi-hadid-joe-jonas-wear-matching-shoes/">Yeezys</a> and <a href="http://style.people.com/style/how-to-wear-white-sneakers#style/2016/04/01/photo/gigi-hadid-lho-style-gallery-3212451">Stan Smiths</a> just isn&#8217;t enough Adidas for you, the only thing left to do is to request a custom, hand-painted bomber (hers is <a href="https://themightycompany.com/collections/jackets/products/provence?variant=19648041795">The Mighty Company</a>) that really spells out your devotion to the brand in 2-in. high letters. </p>
Sports Apparel

When wearing Yeezys and Stan Smiths just isn’t enough Adidas for you, the only thing left to do is to request a custom, hand-painted bomber (hers is The Mighty Company) that really spells out your devotion to the brand in 2-in. high letters. 

INF
<p>Apparently the star made a big impression in her hashtagged Mikhael Kale cropped moto at the 2015 MuchMusic awards – because they asked her back to host in 2016. (Of <a href="http://stylenews.people.com/style/2016/06/20/gigi-hadid-much-music-video-awards-2016/">her six outfit changes</a>, though, none bore her name.) </p>
Hash It Out

Apparently the star made a big impression in her hashtagged Mikhael Kale cropped moto at the 2015 MuchMusic awards – because they asked her back to host in 2016. (Of her six outfit changes, though, none bore her name.) 

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid had an assist from the guy upstairs when it came to their supermodel daughter – as this custom Bella Freud sweater can attest.</p>
So Divine

Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid had an assist from the guy upstairs when it came to their supermodel daughter – as this custom Bella Freud sweater can attest.

Splash News Online
<p>If you pass the star on the street and do a double-take too late, this Mother x Jacquie Aiche chambray top will confirm that yes, that <em>was</em> her you saw.</p>
Eye See You

If you pass the star on the street and do a double-take too late, this Mother x Jacquie Aiche chambray top will confirm that yes, that was her you saw.

FameFlynet
<p>Of course, she could always spare you the second look by wearing one of her many bombers that announces her presence on the front lapel.</p>
Zip It

Of course, she could always spare you the second look by wearing one of her many bombers that announces her presence on the front lapel.

Splash News Online
<p>Like this one, for example.</p>
Name It

Like this one, for example.

Splash News Online
<p>Or this one!</p>
Going Green

Or this one!

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty
<p>For her initial (get it?) foray into the world of personalization, the star sported her monogram on a tiny perforated Proenza Schouler bag.</p>
It's Purse-onal

For her initial (get it?) foray into the world of personalization, the star sported her monogram on a tiny perforated Proenza Schouler bag.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty
<p>One plus for wearing your name across your back, like she did in this <a href="https://dresshirt.com/">Dresshirt</a> button-up? It makes you easy to find in a crowded arena.</p>
Team Player

One plus for wearing your name across your back, like she did in this Dresshirt button-up? It makes you easy to find in a crowded arena.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Some of Gigi&#8217;s personalized picks require context – like the tied-up tee she wore to walk next to then-boyfriend Joe Jonas, in a nod to their couples&#8217; nickname. (<a href="https://www.people.com/article/gigi-hadid-joe-jonas-celebrity-nickname-gi-joe">Maybe you needed to be there</a>.)</p>
Two of a Kind

Some of Gigi’s personalized picks require context – like the tied-up tee she wore to walk next to then-boyfriend Joe Jonas, in a nod to their couples’ nickname. (Maybe you needed to be there.)

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>At this point, Gigi may have more customized jackets than your average NFL player. </p>
Back At It

At this point, Gigi may have more customized jackets than your average NFL player. 

Splash News Online
<p>And of course, no Gigi gallery would be complete without a <a href="http://style.people.com/style/kendall-jenner-vs-gigi-hadid-matching-outfits-fashion-faceoff">Kendall Jenner twinning moment</a> – the duo <a href="http://style.people.com/style/2015/10/06/photo-gallery/3148961-paris-fashion-week-2015-what-kendall-jenner-gigi-hadid-wore#style/2015/10/06/photo/no-touts-kendall-jenner-model-squad-style-gallery-3148871">wore name-emblazoned jerseys</a> to watch soccer from the stands.</p>
Jersey Girl

And of course, no Gigi gallery would be complete without a Kendall Jenner twinning moment – the duo wore name-emblazoned jerseys to watch soccer from the stands.

AKM-GSI
