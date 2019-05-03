Kate Middleton’s Beloved Wedges Just Got a Major Update for Summer

Kate Middleton is a shoe queen! When it comes to her royal closet, she has what seems like unlimited shoe options, but any Duchess devotee knows she loves to play favorites. As is the case with her Stuart Weitzman wedges, aptly named “Corkswoon,” which Kate has worn time and again as her staple summer shoes. Evidence as seen below.

The Duchess was first spotted wearing her navy suede pair in 2012, and she has worn them on at least three other occasions since (and even has the same style in a nude color). Her exact wedge style is no longer available, but good news for us (and Kate). Stuart Weitzman just redesigned her beloved wedges in a major way. Let us introduce you to the Jean, a classic best-selling wedge that has been reinvented just in time for summer. Updated with a trendy peep-toe and slingback strap, the Jean Wedge is reminiscent of Kate’s old wedges.

The classic warm-weather wedge sandals come in nude suede, black suede, and a wild python print. And this is just one of Stuart Weitzman’s new must-have styles for summer. There’s also the Savina, an elevated platform wedge that features a gladiator-like wraparound ankle strap, and the Sasha, a d’Orsay style platform wedge with an ankle strap. These summer-ready wedges may have a higher price tag, but Kate perfectly exemplifies how the cost per wear can be totally worth the money and why you need a pair in your closet ASAP.

