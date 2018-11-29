Stuart Weitzman is a red carpet staple for one very good reason: Even the slimmest Stuart Weitzman stiletto (like the brand’s legendarily popular Nudist, which – psst – is on sale in the shorter heel height) are known for being comfy enough to last at least a few hours in. That’s why it’s a favorite of stars who need to spend a lot of time on their feet – Kate Middleton loves the brand’s boots and wedges, while Meghan Markle swears by its stiletto pumps – and a worthy splurge for those looking for a classic pair that will last them many years. Right now, Stuart Weitzman is knocking an additional 20 percent off its sale section with code “KEEPSHOPPING,” which adds up to discounts that are in some cases are more than 50 percent off the original price. We tracked down five styles beloved by A-listers (yes, the Nudist is on there) to get you started on your shoe-shopping journey.

Halle Berry in SquareNudist

John Shearer/Getty

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman SquareNudist, $222.88 (orig. $398); stuartweitzman.com

Gigi Hadid in Cling booties

Gotham/GC Images

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman “Cling” booties, $276 (orig. $575); stuartweitzman.com

Penelope Cruz in Nudist heels

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman goosebump napa “Nudist” sandals, $232.40 (orig. $415); stuartweitzman.com

Kerry Washington in Juniper booties

James Devaney/GC Images

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman “Juniper” booties, $322 (orig $575); stuartweitzman.com

Ariana Grande in Hiline boots

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman “Hiline” over-the-knee boot, $446.88 (orig. $798); stuartweitzman.com