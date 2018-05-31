All the Stuart Weitzman Shoes You Should Shop While They're 50 Percent Off

As if the warm weather and long-awaited summer season wasn’t a big enough reason to smile, we’ve got even better news for shoe lovers: Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 50 percent off tons of their most coveted styles. All you have to do is add your favorites to the cart and the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout – no special promo code needed! Fans of the brand — including celebs like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid (who reps their campaigns) — know that this opportunity to score those splurge-worthy styles at guilt-free prices is a deal that can’t be passed up. Everything from their famous boots to spring-ready sandals are marked down. We’ve already picked out a few of our favorites to add to our shopping carts.

Scroll down to start shopping and kick off your week in style!

Slide Sandals

Sporty slides are a must-have for the season! Rock these to the beach or on the weekend with a cute pair of track pants.

Buy It! Landslide Slide Sandals, $99 (orig. $298)

Party Pumps

These pumps are the perfect party heels — sparkly, fun and the ultimate statement-making accessory.

Buy It! The Chicster Pumps, $213 (orig. $425)

Block-Heel Bootie

The block-heel bootie is one of the hottest shoe styles of the season and good news is that they’ll keep trending all the way into next fall.

Buy It! The Pure Bootie, $321 (orig. $535)

Studded Sandals

If you aren’t a fan of heels, these sandals are the perfect alternative. In crisp white with silver studded embellishments, they’re the perfect way to look stylish and chic.

Buy It! The Taxi Sandal, $261 (orig. $435)

Marigold Sandals

Comfortable, chic and colorful? These marigold sandals check all of the boxes.

Buy It! The 100Squarenudist Sandal, $199 (orig. $398)

Block Heel Sandals

No wedding season is complete without a cute and comfy pair of heels that you can dance the night away in. These low block-heel sandals are just that!

Buy It! The Nearlynude Sandal, $559 (orig. $798)

White Loafers

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of loafers, especially in white. Try pairing these with a cute wrap dress or your favorite boyfriend jeans.

Buy It! The Boything Flat, $255 (orig. $425)

What Stuart Weitzman styles are you scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!