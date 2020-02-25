This Work-Perfect Bag Has Enamored More Than 1,000 Nordstrom Shoppers

Image zoom

Anyone who’s been on the #workgrind for years knows the life-saving power of quality office (and commuting) essentials. Lightweight sneakers? An absolute must. A comfy-chic pair of trousers? Game-changers when you’re running from meeting to meeting. And a stylish yet practical tote bag? Well, that’s perhaps the most important work essential of them all.

Work bags run the gamut from the ever-efficient hands-free backpack to the trendy carryall. And while people certainly have their own ideas about what a perfect commuter bag looks like, there’s something about Street Level’s Reversible Faux Leather Tote that seems to have Nordstrom shoppers absolutely enamored.

The bag has racked up more than 1,000 five-star reviews and counting, making it one of the department store’s top-sellers. Shoppers absolutely love it — the word “love” appears in almost every one of the more than 1,000 five-star reviews. It’s roomy enough for your laptop, lunch, makeup pouch, and more, and the fact that it doesn’t have any compartments actually makes it all the better. There’s so much free space that you can do what you wish with it, though it does come with an additional wristlet that’s ideal for holding your credit cards and keys.

Buy It! Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet in Black/Cognac, $50; nordstrom.com

The tote’s roomy design is one huge bonus, but that’s not all. The fact that it’s reversible is perhaps the coolest feature of all because, well, hello versatility. What’s more, buying it won’t burn a hole in your wallet, either. The top-rated tote, which Nordstrom shoppers exclaim to be “well-made,” “simple,” “the perfect everyday bag,” and “sturdy,” costs only $50 and is available in three (well, actually five) different colors: black, leopard, taupe, ivory, and brown.

Shop the top-rated Nordstrom tote bag, below.

Buy It! Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet in Black/Brown Leopard, $50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet in Taupe/Ivory, $50; nordstrom.com

