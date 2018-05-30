If there’s one accessory that’s an absolute must-have for all fashionistas this summer, it’s a straw handbag. From Jane Birkin-inspired basket bags to pom pom-embellished totes, straw handbags are the ultimate cool-girl carryall (just look at Pippa Middleton!)- and we’ve found 5 of the cutest styles to shop on major sale. Right now during Bloomingdale’s Designer Handbag Sale Event you can score these plus tons of other totes, satchels, crossbody bags and more for up to 40 percent off. Hurry though, the deal ends June 10th and styles are already selling out – fast!

Top Handle Straw Satchel

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Sam Woven Straw Satchel, $238.80 (orig. $398); bloomingdales.com

Crossover Straw Bag

Buy It! Aaron Raffia and Leather Crossover Bag, $135 (orig. $225); bloomingdales.com

Square Straw Tote

Buy It! Kayu Aletta Straw Tote, $135 (orig. $225); bloomingdales.com

Pom Pom Embroidered Straw Tote

Buy It! Serpui Fany Flamino Tote, $117.60 (orig. $196); bloomingdales.com

Pineapple Straw Crossbody Bag

Buy It! MICHAEL Michael Kors Malibu Medium Messenger, $136.80 (orig. $228); bloomingdales.com