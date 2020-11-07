Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Lady Gaga Love These Luxe Handbags, and They’re Up to 50% Off Right Now

Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Lady Gaga are some of the most fashionable women in Hollywood. Of course, when we realized that these three women (each of whom have their own very unique styles) are all fans of Edinburgh-based luxury handbag brand Strathberry, we knew we had to get our hands on some of the label’s chic designs ASAP. And what better time to do so than during its November Sale where select styles are up to 50 percent off?
Strathberry handbags usually retail at prices fit for a Duchess, so shopping the brand’s gorgeous leather accessories for up to half-off is an opportunity we don’t plan on passing up — and neither should you. Plus, with the holidays right around the corner, one Strathberry’s bags would make the perfect present for the fashionista on your holiday shopping list.
Known for its timeless-yet-on-trend designs, Strathberry’s bags are sleek, sophisticated, and eye-catching. And with over 150 sale items to choose from, you really can’t go wrong — just take it from Meghan Markle, who’s been seen with at least three of the brand’s bags to date! From the ultra-popular and celebrity-loved East/West Mini crossbody bag to a colorblocked Nano Tote bag (a top-handle style similar to the one Lady Gaga owns), this is one sale worth splurging on. If you hurry, you can even snag one of the brand’s Lana Nano Bucket Bags on sale, which is a smaller version of the Lana Bag that Katie Holmes has been seen carrying on repeat as of late.
Scroll down to shop some of our top Strathberry handbag picks on sale now before they’re gone.
Buy It! Strathberry East/West Mini Bag in Monochrome Weave Black/Vanilla, $602 (orig. $860); strathberry.com
Buy It! Strathberry The Nano Tote in Sand/Petrol, $404 (orig. $505); strathberry.com
Buy It! Strathberry Allegro Mini in Navy/Burgundy/Vanilla, $536 (orig. $670); strathberry.com
Buy It! Strathberry Crescent Shoulder Bag in Night/Vanilla/Black, $636 (orig. $795); strathberry.com
Buy It! Strathberry East/West Mini Bag in Alice Blue, $476 (orig. $595); strathberry.com
Buy It! Lana Nano Bucket Bag, $277 (orig. $555); strathberry.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.