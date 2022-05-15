The Stranger Things Kids Are All Grown Up — See the Season 4 Premiere Photos!

The stars of Stranger Things season 4 celebrated the Netflix show's season 4 premiere Saturday at Netflix Studios Brooklyn

By Glenn Garner May 15, 2022 04:28 PM

Gang's All Here!

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

It's been six years since the then-preteen stars debuted in season 1 of Stranger Things. The young cast showed just how much they've grown as they reunited for another red carpet premiere, celebrating season 4 Saturday at Netflix Studios Brooklyn.

Millie Bobby Brown

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

Brown, 18, oozed glamour in a Louis Vuitton belted white, floor-length dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high leg slit, featuring a one-shoulder sheer black strap.

Finn Wolfhard

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Wolfhard, 19, opted for a chic ensemble with an asymmetrical Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black satin shirt and grey trousers.

Noah Schnapp

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Schnapp, 17, wore a pink jacket with popped lapels over an all-white ensemble, accessorized with a purple Hublot watch.

Caleb McLaughlin

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

McLaughlin, 20, channeled one part Elvis Presley and one part Cruella de Vil in a dalmation-printed ensemble with a fur-trimmed jacket and flared trousers.

Gaten Matarazzo

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Matarazzo, 19, mixed multiple prints in a black pinstripe and pink satin suit.

Sadie Sink

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sink, 20, looked chic in an off-white satin pantsuit with a jeweled choker.

Priah Ferguson

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Ferguson, 15, rocked a sleeveless black dress with a peplum skirt and a floor-length mesh overlay.

Maya Hawke

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Hawke, 23, dazzled in a black dress embroidered with a red bat and other critters.

Natalia Dyer

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Dyer, 27, sported a fun look in a black by Anthony Vaccarello floor-length dress, trimmed in feathers.

Charlie Heaton

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Heaton, 28, looked sharp in a moss green Richard James corduroy suit over a white mock turtleneck.

Joe Keery

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Keery, 30, kept it dapper in a tailored two-tone grey suit with a matching skinny tie.

Winona Ryder

Credit: heo Wargo/Getty

Ryder, 50, went for an androgynous chic look in an oversized black three-piece suit.

David Harbour

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Harbour, 47, made some noise in a custom Union Western suit featuring Upside Down-inspired art, finishing the look with green-tinted aviators.

Cara Buono

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Buono, 48, dazzled in a floor-length, sheer lilac gown.

Matthew Modine

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Modine, 63, sported a brown printed Christian Dior ensemble with square black sunglasses.

Brett Gelman

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Gelman, 45, went full retro in a green fringe jacket with multi-colored striped trousers and red-tinted sunglasses.

Eduardo Franco

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Franco, 27, who joins the cast with season 4, donned a retro purple suit jacket with a colorful geometric print tie.

Joseph Quinn

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Quinn, another new face, donned a blue pinstripe Kenzo suit, layered with a grey scarf and a matching blue kimono. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Brown stepped out with boyfriend Bongiovi, 20, who complemented her in a black suit layered over a white turtleneck.

David Harbour, Lily Allen, and Family

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Harbour and Allen, 37, brought the whole family, including her daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie, 9.

Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Matarazzo arrived with girlfriend Yu, who stunned in a black-and-white print strapless gown.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Brown had a sweet moment with her onscreen dad Harbour, sharing a hug on the red carpet.

Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

Dyer and Hawke served witchy vibes in their matching black ensembles.

Noah Schnapp and David Harbour

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

Harbour was pure dad vibes with Schnapp.

Joseph Quinn and Gaten Matarazzo

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Quinn gave Matarazzo a lift on the red carpet.

Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

Sink greeted Hawke with a hug at the premiere.

Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and Gaten Matarazzo

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

Schnapp, Harbour, and Matarazzo palled around before heading into the screening.

Matt Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Brown reunited on the red carpet with brothers and creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as executive producer Shawn Levy.

