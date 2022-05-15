The Stranger Things Kids Are All Grown Up — See the Season 4 Premiere Photos!
The stars of Stranger Things season 4 celebrated the Netflix show's season 4 premiere Saturday at Netflix Studios Brooklyn
Gang's All Here!
It's been six years since the then-preteen stars debuted in season 1 of Stranger Things. The young cast showed just how much they've grown as they reunited for another red carpet premiere, celebrating season 4 Saturday at Netflix Studios Brooklyn.
Millie Bobby Brown
Brown, 18, oozed glamour in a Louis Vuitton belted white, floor-length dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high leg slit, featuring a one-shoulder sheer black strap.
Finn Wolfhard
Wolfhard, 19, opted for a chic ensemble with an asymmetrical Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black satin shirt and grey trousers.
Noah Schnapp
Schnapp, 17, wore a pink jacket with popped lapels over an all-white ensemble, accessorized with a purple Hublot watch.
Caleb McLaughlin
McLaughlin, 20, channeled one part Elvis Presley and one part Cruella de Vil in a dalmation-printed ensemble with a fur-trimmed jacket and flared trousers.
Gaten Matarazzo
Matarazzo, 19, mixed multiple prints in a black pinstripe and pink satin suit.
Sadie Sink
Sink, 20, looked chic in an off-white satin pantsuit with a jeweled choker.
Priah Ferguson
Ferguson, 15, rocked a sleeveless black dress with a peplum skirt and a floor-length mesh overlay.
Maya Hawke
Hawke, 23, dazzled in a black dress embroidered with a red bat and other critters.
Natalia Dyer
Dyer, 27, sported a fun look in a black by Anthony Vaccarello floor-length dress, trimmed in feathers.
Charlie Heaton
Heaton, 28, looked sharp in a moss green Richard James corduroy suit over a white mock turtleneck.
Joe Keery
Keery, 30, kept it dapper in a tailored two-tone grey suit with a matching skinny tie.
Winona Ryder
Ryder, 50, went for an androgynous chic look in an oversized black three-piece suit.
David Harbour
Harbour, 47, made some noise in a custom Union Western suit featuring Upside Down-inspired art, finishing the look with green-tinted aviators.
Cara Buono
Buono, 48, dazzled in a floor-length, sheer lilac gown.
Matthew Modine
Modine, 63, sported a brown printed Christian Dior ensemble with square black sunglasses.
Brett Gelman
Gelman, 45, went full retro in a green fringe jacket with multi-colored striped trousers and red-tinted sunglasses.
Eduardo Franco
Franco, 27, who joins the cast with season 4, donned a retro purple suit jacket with a colorful geometric print tie.
Joseph Quinn
Quinn, another new face, donned a blue pinstripe Kenzo suit, layered with a grey scarf and a matching blue kimono.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Brown stepped out with boyfriend Bongiovi, 20, who complemented her in a black suit layered over a white turtleneck.
David Harbour, Lily Allen, and Family
Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu
Matarazzo arrived with girlfriend Yu, who stunned in a black-and-white print strapless gown.
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Brown had a sweet moment with her onscreen dad Harbour, sharing a hug on the red carpet.
Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke
Dyer and Hawke served witchy vibes in their matching black ensembles.
Noah Schnapp and David Harbour
Harbour was pure dad vibes with Schnapp.
Joseph Quinn and Gaten Matarazzo
Quinn gave Matarazzo a lift on the red carpet.
Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink
Sink greeted Hawke with a hug at the premiere.
Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and Gaten Matarazzo
Schnapp, Harbour, and Matarazzo palled around before heading into the screening.
Matt Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy
Brown reunited on the red carpet with brothers and creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as executive producer Shawn Levy.