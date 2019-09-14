Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Cuts His Famous Mane — Into a Bowl Cut!

Lovers of Joe Keery‘s famous long locks are in for a shock.

The Stranger Things star, 27, has shockingly chopped his hair into a bowl cut, debuting the new ‘do at an event celebrating Chanel’s new Gabrielle Chanel Essence fragrance on Thursday night.

At the event, Keery wore a grey suit — showing off a bit of chest hair — and black boots. His hair, no longer his iconic bigger, blowdried look, had been cut to just above his ear with chopped bangs in front. He also sported some scruffy facial hair.

Keery’s hair launched to fame after the first season of the beloved sci-fi series hit Netflix back in 2016, and launched plenty of memes after the second season aired in 2017.

In season 2, Keery’s character Steve Harrington teaches Gaten Matarazzo’s character Dustin how to get his ’80s look just right, telling him, “It’s Fabergé Organics.”

“Use the shampoo and the conditioner, and when the hair is damp — it’s not wet, OK? When it’s damp — do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray,” he explains in the show.

But unlike his character, Keery doesn’t use a lot of product on his hair. “It’s my parents’ fault, really, because they have such big hair too. People always ask me, but it’s not like I use a shitload of hairspray or anything,” he previously told GQ.

“For a long time, my dad was always on me about cutting my hair,” Keery said back in 2017 when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying that his dad told him he needed to reign in his envious volume. “It’s too big, get it down,” he recalled his dad telling him when he was growing up.

By Friday, fans had noticed Keery’s hair transformation, and many didn’t shy away from voicing their disappointment.

“WHAT DID YOU DO TO YOUR HAIR” one Twitter user wrote next to a photo of his new look.

“in loving memory of joe keery,” another wrote on Twitter. “he ain’t dead but his hair is”

Yet another even wrote his hair a eulogy: “Let’s take a moment of silence to remember Joe Keery. He was an absolute shining star ultimate hair goals. He will forever remain in our hearts. RIP mullet man”

While it’s certainly a different look for the actor, could the change be in preparation for an upcoming role?

Keery has been known to transform his body when needed to get into character. To get ready for season 1 of Stranger Things, he worked out for six weeks because Steve was originally going to be a swimmer, and he thought he was going to have to appear in a speedo.

“But then we show up the first day and they’re like, ‘Oh the swimmer? Oh yeah we cut that,’” Keery told Meyers, laughing. “It was the most in-shape I’ve ever been.”