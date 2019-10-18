If you’re in love with Steve Harrington’s luscious locks or envious of Karen Wheeler’s full perm, you’re in luck. Bumble and Bumble wants to turn your Halloween “Upside Down” with its new Stranger Things volumizing hair set. The hair brand has teamed up with the Netflix original series to create the “Awesome Big Hair Duo” set, perfect for creating ‘80s volume for your Stranger Things-inspired Halloween costume.

“Bumble and bumble loves exploring creativity through hair, with a touch of wit and whimsy—and this Halloween, we’re celebrating this spirit with a Netflix’s Stranger Things partnership,” says Amber Garrison, Bumble and Bumble’s SVP and global general manager.

Within the set, you’ll find Bumble and Bumble’s Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray to create Steve Harrington’s larger-than-life ‘do and Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray, which will keep a Nancy or Karen Wheeler-inspired perm in tact all day long.

And to bring the hairstyles to life, Bumble and Bumble created step-by-step video guides on how to achieve the Stranger Things ‘dos.

Pick up the “Awesome Big Hair Duo” exclusively at Sephora today so you can channel the show’s fan favorites this Halloween.