Nurses, Teachers, and Restaurant Workers Can't Stop Raving About How Comfortable These Sneakers Are
It's not often that you find a pair of sneakers that are stylish, breathable, and comfortable enough to wear all day, so when we discovered the STQ Slip-On Mesh Walking Shoes, we took notice. Especially after seeing that nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers have given them their seal of approval.
Along with a flexible slip-on silhouette, the sneakers boast a cushioned memory foam footbed and a durable, slip-resistant rubber outsole that provides excellent traction. The mesh upper is not only super soft against your feet, but it's super breathable too - ensuring they won't overheat throughout the day.
The sporty shoes also provide ample arch support and have elastic cuffs at the ankle that help keep them in place as you move around. With details like this, it's no wonder that nurses, teachers, and restaurant workers alike all say that they are perfect for standing on your feet for hours at a time.
"TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY," said one shopper. "I guarantee I will have every single color I desire by summer. These are by far the best shoes I have purchased for work and I'm never going back to anything else. It's durable, comfortable, and fits perfectly… My feet feel amazing and I no longer dread going to work and putting so much pressure on my feet. I suffer from plantar fasciitis and a low arch so these were so needed especially working as a nurse during COVID."
"These shoes are so comfortable and breathable," wrote another. "If you have an arch in your foot and it hurts to stand for a long time these shoes are perfect. You will feel like you're walking on a cloud. I work in the restaurant business and I'm on my feet for about ten hours a day and these shoes make it easier. They slip on easily and they bend easily so you don't get little holes by your toes from wear and tear. You will not be disappointed."
The comfortable sneakers come in 17 colors, so it should be easy to find a style you love. Plus, they are super affordable too! You can snag a pair for as little as $30 depending on what size and style you choose.
Shop the popular slip-on walking shoes below - your feet will thank you!