Sex/Life Costume Designer Shares the Story Behind Billie Mann's Metallic Pink Moto Jacket

The steamy sex (and shower!) scenes weren't the only thing that caught viewers' attention during season one of Netflix's new drama series, Sex/Life. Leading lady Billie Mann's wardrobe got plenty of buzz — particularly her metallic pink moto jacket.

When Billie (portrayed by actress Sarah Shahi) has flashbacks to her wild, youthful years living it up in downtown New York City with then-boyfriend Brad Simon (played by her real-life beau Adam Demos), she's often wearing a quilted sleeve, metallic pink moto jacket. A decade later, when she's settled down in Greenwich, Connecticut with husband Cooper Connelly (portrayed by Mike Vogel), Billie holds on to her jacket, looking at it as a symbol of her previous carefree lifestyle.

The origin of Billie's jacket quickly became a hot topic of discussion on Twitter as viewers binged the series. "Twitter universe. This is becoming somewhat of an obsession. Can anyone help me find a pink metallic biker jacket like the one Billie wears in Sex/life on Netflix? Please retweet 😭😍🙏🏻," one fan tweeted.

SEX/LIFE

Another viewer said, "Everyone talking about those scenes from #sexlife and here's me mainly wondering where Billie got her pink jacket from. #Netflix."

Sex/Life's costume designer Avery Plewes has the answer, but unfortunately for fans, they won't be able to find Billie's one-of-a-kind design in stores. "I've been getting lots of comments and DMs about Billie's leather jacket, so here's the scoop: It was actually scripted by @littleruke!" Plewes wrote on Instagram, tagging the show's creator Stacy Rukeyser.

Sex/Life Billie Connelly pink leather jacket

The team worked with Canadian fashion designer Izzy Camilleri to create three different options before they "landed on this one."

"The leather came from New York. Sarah and I wanted it to feel ever so boxy (particularly in the shoulders) to harp on the fact that it came from a vintage store and wouldn't be a 'perfect' fit," Plewes explained.

Plewes also shared a sketch of the jacket, which included design notes like "silver hardware" and "quilted sleeves," and posted a variety of metallic fabric options they were deciding between.

On Sex/Life, Shahi, 41, stars as Billie Mann, a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Vogel) and an old flame Brad (Demos, 35). The recently released Netflix series is based on BB Easton's novel, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Shahi and Demos started a real-life relationship after meeting on-set of Sex/Life. When PEOPLE caught up with the actress last month, she opened up about their romance.

I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi told PEOPLE. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

"And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," she shared. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."