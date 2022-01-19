Storm Reid Says It 'Feels Dehumanizing' Having Stylists on Set Who 'Don't Understand Black Hair'

The actress has partnered with Black hair care brand Dark & Lovely to help bring educational and career equity to young Black female professionals

Many Black women in Hollywood have detailed their traumatic personal stories of having on-set hairstylists who were unable to provide proper care for their textured hair. As an actress devoted to rocking a number of braided protective styles, Storm Reid recounted the "heartbreaking" moment she realized there's a lack of diversity behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Black hair care brand Dark & Lovely, the 18-year-old actress admits she hasn't always "felt comfortable" experimenting with her natural hair on screen or in work settings — despite wanting to express herself through different styles and show "appreciation for Black hair."

"It has been a struggle for me specifically on sets when it comes to the hair disparity and people not just knowing how to deal with Black hair," Reid told PEOPLE. "And, in a way, it feels dehumanizing…when it's the time for your hair to look nice and there's nobody on set to be able to help you achieve that."

"They really just don't understand Black hair care. It's disheartening and it's heartbreaking," she adds.

Reid — who made her major movie debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave — says the first time she ever had her hair properly taken care of on set was while filming A Wrinkle in Time after director Ava Duvernay brought on Kim Kimble as the head stylist behind the project.

"I think that changed my life," she reveals. "It changed the way I saw that we can have these Black department heads really be there and take care of you."

"From that point on, unless I have braids and I know how to take care of them myself, I've requested on every set to have someone — whether they're the department head or not — who understands my hair, that cares about Black hair care, that is actually listening to me," the Euphoria star continues.

Reid says she's learned to love trying new hairstyles, which is why she's recently partnered with Black hair care brand Dark & Lovely, calling it a "full-circle moment" as it's a company she used growing up and is "actually true and authentic to me."

Dark & Lovely — in collaboration with the NAACP Youth & College Division — has launched its Building Beautiful Futures initiative as a multi-year commitment to bringing educational and career equity to young Black female professionals. Through the campaign, Reid will help provide college students or recent graduates with mentorship and career coaching opportunities.

The actress is currently a freshman at the University of Southern California and says she's looking forward to helping provide resources for Black women like herself.

"It's super amazing because I strive to be a part of brands and projects that are purposeful and try to be a purposeful human and be of service," she says. "And I think that's exactly what Building Beautiful Futures is. It's trying to bridge the disconnect with the opportunity gap… having the same opportunities to get to the same places."

Though she's been fortunate to have the means to pursue a higher education, Reid explains that as a budding film producer she understands firsthand the difficulty Black women often face in terms of being provided access to the same resources.

Similarly to 17-year-old Black-ish star Marsai Martin, Reid launched her own production company, A Seed & Wings Productions, but was initially criticized for her desire to step into a role as a producer at such a young age.

"In this world, it's hard being a woman. And then on top of that it's hard being a Black woman," she tells PEOPLE. "Some people think that, hey, I'm giving you an opportunity, you should just take that and run with it and be grateful for that. But I think it is important to not only create opportunities for ourselves but try to open the door, leave the door open for other people that we care about."