Sting, 69, Wears a Tiny Black Speedo While Vacationing in Capri

From Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Baldwin to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, it seems like all of Hollywood is vacationing in Italy this summer. The latest celeb spotted soaking up the sun on the island of Capri? Sting...in a tiny black speedo!

The rocker, 69, left little to the imagination as he took a dip in the ocean while on a yacht in Italy's Bay of Naples with wife Trudie Styler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last year, the former Police frontman opened up to PEOPLE about the key to his and Styler's lasting love.

"I know something about marriage," Sting said. "I've been married to Trudie for 27 years now. People say to me, 'How has it lasted this long?' I say, 'Well, it's kind of a miracle, but we don't take it for granted.'"

"We're friends, too," he continued. "We love each other, but we actually like each other — and that's an important distinction there. Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone's company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer. So you can have both, and I think that's important. Be married to your best friend."

Sting Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty

Sting (born Gordon Sumner) also knows a thing or two about fatherhood as he and Styler, 66 — who wed in Wiltshire, England in 1992 — share four children together: daughters Mickey, 36, and Eliot, 29, and sons Jake, 34, and Giacomo, 24. (In addition, Sting shares daughter Fuchsia Kate, 37, and son Joe, 43, with ex-wife Frances Tomelty.)

"I never intended to be a dad," Sting says. "I became a dad by accident six times — that's how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings. I can't really take much credit for that, but they are, and they too have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful. So all of this has happened by accident. I didn't intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am."