Stevie Nicks Thought She Looked Like 'Satan's Angry Daughter' After Getting Botox

The singer-songwriter prefers to "roll with the punches" and embrace the natural aging process

Stevie Nicks is making it clear, she's "Never Going Back Again" to get any more Botox injections.

“Let me tell you, Botox only makes you look like you’re in a satanic cult. I only had it once and it destroyed my face for four months," Nicks, 72, said in an interview with The Guardian.

The legendary singer-songwriter wasn't fond of the way her forehead muscles wouldn't move after getting the injectable. "I would look in the mirror and try and lift my eyebrow and go: ‘Oh, there you are, Satan’s angry daughter,'" she said. "Never again. I watch a lot of news and I see all the lady newscasters looking like Satan’s angry daughters, too.”

The Fleetwood Mac star prefers instead to "roll with the punches" when it comes to the natural aging process.

“Of course I thought that I was very pretty,” she told the outlet. “You know, I once wrote a song called 'Prettiest Girl in the World', but it never came out. It started with the line: ‘She was the prettiest girl in the world / But that was a long time ago.’ And that’s something that I have said to a lot of my younger friends: no matter how beautiful you are, you’re going to get older and you’re not going to look like you did when you were 25."

The "Rhiannon" singer previously told PEOPLE that her secret to looking so fresh-faced is always taking "good care of my skin." Her number one rule? "I never go to bed in makeup."

Said Nicks: "I haven’t laid out in the sun since I was 28. While everyone else is out there burning up, I’m walking around going, ‘When I do look 60, you will all look 100. Enjoy it now because you aren’t going to be happy when I look young enough to get a date and you don’t.’ I’ll still be going out when I’m 75. Everybody else will be in the rest home!”

Earlier this week, the star made headlines for joining TikTok and participating in the viral "Dreams" challenge.

In the video, Nicks laces up some roller skates as she sits on the bench of a piano and sings the iconic Fleetwood Mac song "Dreams." Next to Nicks sits a record player and a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

On Twitter, Nicks shared the video and added, "Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!"

The song and the Ocean Spray are a clear nod to Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok and went viral on the app for skateboarding to the 1977 track while drinking cran-raspberry juice.