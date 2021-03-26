You Don't Wanna Miss These Incredible Steven Tyler Throwback Photos

Dude looks like ... he's had some seriously cool style throughout his career as the frontman of Aerosmith

By Kate Hogan and Michael Calcagno
March 26, 2021 07:30 AM

Credit: Fin Costello/Redferns

Tyler backstage before a concert at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden in May 1976.

Credit: Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty

With Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton backstage in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1973.

Credit: Fin Costello/Redferns

Flying high en route to Pontiac, Michigan, on May 8, 1976.

Credit: Fin Costello/Redferns

Taking five outside of Washington, D.C.'s RFK Stadium.

Credit: George De Sota/Redferns

Donning a Carolina T-shirt in an undated shot.

Credit: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Saluting the cameras while out in N.Y.C. in 1988.

Credit: Deborah Feingold/Getty

Posing for a portrait in Boston in September 1985.

Credit: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Doing his thing on stage on Aug. 16, 1990, in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Credit: Ross Marino/Getty

In another portrait session in Detroit on May 22, 1986, while on the Done with Mirrors tour.

Credit: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Hugging model/actress daughter Liv Tyler in 1995.

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

And with model daughter Mia and her mom Cyrinda Foxe in an undated shot.

Credit: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty

Posing with bandmate Joe Perry during a 1988 photo session in Tokyo.

Credit: Brian Rasic/Getty

Capping off his Monsters of Rock festival performance at Castle Donington in Leicestershire, England, on June 4, 1994.

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty

Hopping on top of his limo in New York City on Sept. 20, 2000.

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

At far left, with his Chain Reaction bandmates in a 1967 photo, taken in N.Y.C.

