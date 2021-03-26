You Don't Wanna Miss These Incredible Steven Tyler Throwback Photos
Dude looks like ... he's had some seriously cool style throughout his career as the frontman of Aerosmith
Tyler backstage before a concert at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden in May 1976.
With Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton backstage in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1973.
Flying high en route to Pontiac, Michigan, on May 8, 1976.
Taking five outside of Washington, D.C.'s RFK Stadium.
Donning a Carolina T-shirt in an undated shot.
Saluting the cameras while out in N.Y.C. in 1988.
Posing for a portrait in Boston in September 1985.
Doing his thing on stage on Aug. 16, 1990, in Utrecht, Netherlands.
In another portrait session in Detroit on May 22, 1986, while on the Done with Mirrors tour.
Hugging model/actress daughter Liv Tyler in 1995.
And with model daughter Mia and her mom Cyrinda Foxe in an undated shot.
Posing with bandmate Joe Perry during a 1988 photo session in Tokyo.
Capping off his Monsters of Rock festival performance at Castle Donington in Leicestershire, England, on June 4, 1994.
Hopping on top of his limo in New York City on Sept. 20, 2000.
At far left, with his Chain Reaction bandmates in a 1967 photo, taken in N.Y.C.