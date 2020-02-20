Steve Kazee Reveals How He Chose Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring: 'It Had to Be as Beautiful as Her'

When Steve Kazee began looking for an engagement ring for his pregnant fiancée Jenna Dewan, he knew one thing: ‘It had to be unique.”

On Wednesday, one day after the couple revealed they will be Mr. and Mrs., Kazee, 44, opened up about how he chose Dewan’s stunning oval sparkler.

“When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna, I knew I wanted something unique. It had to be unique. It had to be representative of who Jenna is. It had to be as beautiful as her. Enter @NikkiReed and @BayouWithLove,” Kazee wrote on his Instagram Stories in reference to actress Nikki Reed, who is the founder of sustainable jewelry brand Bayou With Love.

Reed shared on Tuesday that she helped Kazee design the ring.

“Instantly, I knew that I had found the right person to help create the ring!” Kazee said of Reed. “Nikki came in and talked to me about what was important to me and shared her immense knowledge of jewelry design and sustainability in the process.”

Kazee went on to share that the ring design “is based around my desire to have it echo the cosmos.”

“The solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars,” Kazee said of the diamond.

“The diamonds laid into the band are representative of the pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I,” Kazee shared.

Kazee continued, expressing that he simply “wanted the ring to be as beautiful as she is and I think @NikkiReed did that and more!”

“I am eternally grateful to her for this gift that will be with us forever. Thank you Nikki!”

Also on his Instagram Stories, Kazee shared a photo of the moment he chose the impressive diamond.

“Choosing the diamond!” Kazee wrote over a photo, which shows him smiling widely while holding the diamond.

Next, Kazee posted an early sketch Reed did.

“Lunar oval with seven sisters on knife edge band,” a line over the sketch read.

Keeping with the theme, the seven sisters are a cluster of stars visible from virtually every part of the globe.

Kazee then shared a photo of when he picked up “the final product.”

The Tony award-winner is seen holding the ring, looking down at it in awe.

Kazee followed up with a photo of Dewan wearing the wing, while cradling her baby bump on the day Kazee proposed as well as a shot of the ring in its Bayou With Love box.

Kazee also included a photo of the moment he got down on one knee. The actor is visibly emotional while kneeling as Dewan holds up her hands in excitement.

Letting the touching photo speak for itself, Kazee simply placed a red heart emoji over the shot.

Dewan, 39, also shared a shot from the proposal on her Instagram Stories.

The proposal seems to have happened during a photo shoot, with Dewan and Kazee sharing pictures wearing the same clothes.

“This moment,” Dewan wrote on the picture, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Dewan and Kazee both shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan wrote in her caption.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee wrote in a caption of his own, quoting the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Dewan and Kazee’s engagement comes as they are already expanding their family. The happy couple revealed they are expecting their first child together in an interview with PEOPLE, which they announced in September.

The former Step Up actress already has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 39.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Dewan and Kazee told PEOPLE exclusively about their pregnancy.