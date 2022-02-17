Jenna Dewan's actor fiancé Steve Kazee looks nearly unrecognizable with his new look

Steve Kazee Exits His 'Jared Leto Phase' with Drastic Haircut and Shave: 'It Was Time'

Is that you, Steve Kazee?

Jenna Dewan's actor fiancé revealed his new look in a mirror selfie on Thursday, showing off his completely shaven face and a haircut.

"It was time," Kazee, 46, wrote of the drastic change on his Instagram Story.

The Once star now looks noticeably different without his shoulder-length hair and full beard, which he previously compared to Jared Leto and Willie Nelson — but Kazee's bare face isn't the only thing that's been recently unveiled.

In December, his fiancée posted a carousel of steamy snapshots on Instagram featuring herself and Kazee nude in a hot spring as they marked Dewan's 41st birthday with a desert oasis getaway.

"Couldn't have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby ❤️✨🌌," Dewan wrote in the caption, tagging Kazee at Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

The pair announced their engagement in February 2020, with Kazee sharing details of how he chose Dewan's "unique" oval ring on his Instagram Story the next day.

"When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna, I knew I wanted something unique. It had to be unique. It had to be representative of who Jenna is. It had to be as beautiful as her. Enter @NikkiReed and @BayouWithLove," Kazee wrote in reference to actress Nikki Reed, who is the founder of the sustainable jewelry brand.

"Instantly, I knew that I had found the right person to help create the ring!" Kazee said of Reed. "Nikki came in and talked to me about what was important to me and shared her immense knowledge of jewelry design and sustainability in the process."

"The solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars," Kazee said of the diamond.