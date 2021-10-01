Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve, 23, Makes Her Runway Model Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The late Apple co-founder's youngest daughter Eve said it was an "honor" to walk in the Coperni show

Steve Jobs' youngest daughter Eve is making her mark in the modeling world!

The young model, 23, stepped out on the catwalk at Coperni's Paris Fashion Week show, which marked her first-ever runway appearance. Eve walked down the runway like a pro rocking a sporty neon green mockneck shirt, crystal-embellished mini skirt, '90s-inspired platform slides and oversized shield-shaped sunglasses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the show, Eve shared some behind-the-scenes snaps she photographed while getting ready.

eve jobs Credit: Eve Jobs/Instagram

"I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚" Eve captioned the Instagram post, calling out Coperni creative director Sébastien Meyer and CEO Arnaud Vaillant.

eve jobs Credit: Eve Jobs/Instagram

Many fans and friends filled Eve's post with sweet comments after her runway debut. Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter Jenn Gates, 25, wrote, "🙌 a vision!! Congrats love ❤️."

Despite keeping a relatively low public profile for most of her upbringing, Eve has slowly started to make her entrance into modeling. Last December, the star joined Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls for her first major ad campaign, for Glossier.

eve jobs Credit: Eve Jobs/Instagram

Eve dared to strip down for the ad spot, posing while sitting in a bubble bath and sipping on a glass of wine, while sporting a minimal holiday makeup look.

eve jobs Credit: glossier

In another photo, she wore under-eye masks and applied the high-shine Glossier Lip Gloss in Red to her pout. She wrote on Instagram, "Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier ! Go check out the collection 🖤."

CNBC reported that Eve, one of the late Apple co-founder's four children, attended Stanford University, which just happens to be the same school where her father and mother Laurene Powell-Jobs met.

She's also one of the most accomplished young equestrians under age 25 in the world. According to Horse Sport, Eve was ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world in 2019, and her Instagram page shows the passion she has for the sport.