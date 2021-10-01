Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve, 23, Makes Her Runway Model Debut at Paris Fashion Week
The late Apple co-founder's youngest daughter Eve said it was an "honor" to walk in the Coperni show
Steve Jobs' youngest daughter Eve is making her mark in the modeling world!
The young model, 23, stepped out on the catwalk at Coperni's Paris Fashion Week show, which marked her first-ever runway appearance. Eve walked down the runway like a pro rocking a sporty neon green mockneck shirt, crystal-embellished mini skirt, '90s-inspired platform slides and oversized shield-shaped sunglasses.
After the show, Eve shared some behind-the-scenes snaps she photographed while getting ready.
"I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚" Eve captioned the Instagram post, calling out Coperni creative director Sébastien Meyer and CEO Arnaud Vaillant.
Many fans and friends filled Eve's post with sweet comments after her runway debut. Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter Jenn Gates, 25, wrote, "🙌 a vision!! Congrats love ❤️."
Despite keeping a relatively low public profile for most of her upbringing, Eve has slowly started to make her entrance into modeling. Last December, the star joined Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls for her first major ad campaign, for Glossier.
Eve dared to strip down for the ad spot, posing while sitting in a bubble bath and sipping on a glass of wine, while sporting a minimal holiday makeup look.
In another photo, she wore under-eye masks and applied the high-shine Glossier Lip Gloss in Red to her pout. She wrote on Instagram, "Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier ! Go check out the collection 🖤."
CNBC reported that Eve, one of the late Apple co-founder's four children, attended Stanford University, which just happens to be the same school where her father and mother Laurene Powell-Jobs met.
She's also one of the most accomplished young equestrians under age 25 in the world. According to Horse Sport, Eve was ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world in 2019, and her Instagram page shows the passion she has for the sport.
"Being a sensitive person, I internalize a lot and get upset with myself when I feel like I've messed up, either in life or with riding," she previously told Horse Sport. "Learning that people screw up, that it's actually inevitable, and that it's okay. And the second being that you can learn something from everyone. Absolutely everyone."