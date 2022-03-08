Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve, 23, Signs with Modeling Agency DNA
Eve Jobs is making the next move in her modeling career!
The 23-year-old daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs posted a selfie to her Instagram on Monday, informing followers that she is now being represented by dna Model Management.
Eve's portrait featured a natural look and dyed blond hair with dark roots, parted at the middle.
Also on Monday, the runway star attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in France, as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Eve's Instagram Story showed her in navy blue pleather pants with gold detailing and a cropped white halter top.
There was also footage of her walking the Vuitton runway show at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris.
Judging from the fashionable looks on the rest of her Instagram, the news of Eve making the leap to new professional representation should come as no shock.
Back in December 2020, Eve made her debut as a model, when she joined Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls for Glossier's holiday ad campaign.
Eve's modeling comes after she kept a relatively low public profile for most of her upbringing.
Eve is the youngest child of late tech billionaire Steve and investor Laurene Powell Jobs.
She is a Stanford University graduate, as previously seen on her Instagram, and an accomplished equestrian.
Eve has three siblings: Lisa, 43, Reed, 30, and Erin, 26.