Steve Harvey Says He Doesn't Want to 'Look' or 'Dress Old' After Style Glow-Up Went Viral

Steve Harvey knows age is just a number.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode of his new Facebook Watch series STEVE on Watch, the 64-year-old television personality sits down with a group social media influencers called the Silver Fox Squad who are defying age norms with their dapper sense of style. During the interview, the men shared their philosophy about getting better with age — and Harvey agreed with them.

"A lot of people, male and female, once they start to hit, 35, the rumor out there is that things are supposed to decline. And people just accept it," one member of the Silver Fox Squad explained. "But if you look at us, we're living examples that [that] doesn't have to be the case."

"I believe in what you're saying," Harvey replied. "I'm not just gonna sit over here and just let old age come take me away. Pick me up and just walk me holding my grave. [We're] not going to do this."

"I don't want to walk old. I don't want to look old. I don't want to dress old," the Family Feud host continued.

The star ventured away from his usual quirky camp looks and leaned into designer duds with the help of stylist Elly Karamoh, and, of course, the internet loved it. His influencer-esque poses and impressive #OOTDs have inspired viral tweets and memes, with several people Photoshopping the TV personality into cartoon characters.

"Steve Harvey is either dropping a new clothing line or wants to remind the world he's wealthy," one fan wrote on Twitter. Someone else joked, "babe wake up, new steve harvey pic dropped."

Along with his Bottega Veneta leather pants (which he teamed with a cobalt blue Berluti jacket), his gold-leaf-embellished silk Tom Ford suit and his all-black Fendi look, Harvey has also worn a green Bottega Veneta monochrome look paired with maroon shoes, a Mark Weston-designed Dunhill kimono and an elevated version of the Canadian tuxedo.

