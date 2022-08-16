Sterling K. Brown Reveals Why He's Growing Out His Hair: 'I Still Got It All — I'm Going to Play'

In an interview on the TODAY, Sterling K. Brown talked about his hair growth journey and his wife's thoughts on his new look

Published on August 16, 2022 05:36 PM
Sterling K. Brown Reveals Why He’s Growing His Hair Out at 46 – ‘Not Everyone Can Still Do It!’
Photo: Sterling Brown/Instagram

Sterling K. Brown is loving his new look.

In an interview on the TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, the This is Us star revealed why he's growing out his hair.

"You know what it is? I looked around and was like, 'I'm 46 years old' and I was like 'Not everybody can still do it!'" he shared, adding, "Like, [for] some folks, [the] hairline starts to retreat, it moves back a little bit. So I still got it all so I'm going to play with it a little bit while I can."

While he's excited about his latest look, he admitted that his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, is still taking it in.

"She likes the hair. Now, what she's confused about [and] concerned about is any time I try to do something off the beaten path," he said, adding that he wants to try cornrows again. "I've corn-rowed it before — that's part of my African American past. But the idea of me doing something that is not as conservative as what she's been accustomed to for the past several years gives her pause."

However, the couple's two sons — Amaré and Andrew — "love" their dad's new style.

The Golden Globe winner has also been using Instagram to share his hair story — and to show off his styling skills for his "post Randall looks."

"As you all can see been letting this mop grow out a little bit," he said in an Instagram video shared last week, addressing questions on whether his new hair was for a role.

While he admitted that it was, he also said that he's prepared to "just go as far as I can until somebody tells me I gotta cut it off for my next job."

With his hair "full and thick" he can be more experimental – "I got options, I can pass that like Stockton (shout out to Harlow)" he concluded, referring to lyrics from Jack Harlow's hit song "Whats Poppin".

In another slide, he shared a tutorial on how he combs out his part, a look he calls "The Finisher".

"This is the ode to Frederick Douglass, ode to the Black intellectuals of the past, present. Something about the part man, it gives a little bit of definition, a certain sort of je ne sais quoi," he explained while hyping himself up in the mirror.

Sterling K Brown visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 16, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Alongside his new role as a beauty influencer, Brown has been busy promoting his new mockumentary-style comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul which he will star in alongside Regina Hall.

Earlier this year Brown, alongside his This is Us co-stars, celebrated the series' finale. In an Instagram post shared in May, he posed alongside cast members Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley (who play Brown's adopted siblings in the show). "One more time for the people in the back!!! BIG 3!!!✊🏿 #ThisIsUs," he captioned the photo.

