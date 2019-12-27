7 Essential Steps to Achieving Healthy Winter Skin

After the shower, follow this derm rule: Apply lotion immediately to lock in the moisture while your skin is still damp and the bathroom air is humid. In winter you also may want to switch to a richer balm to coat and protect the skin, says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner. This one from Neutrogena is a celeb favorite. “I love this whipped body balm. It’s great for winter because it’s really moisturizing but not greasy,” says Neutrogena brand ambassador Kerry Washington.

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Whipped Body Balm, $6.99; ulta.com