Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in Gap Campaign Captured Before His Death: 'It Brought Tears to Our Eyes'

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40, partnered with Gap, The Brooklyn Circus and his close friend, designer Ouigi Theodore, on a new campaign shortly before his death. And both brands are now paying tribute to the late star.

Boss, who shared a strong relationship with the menswear brand and its creator Theodore, was a vital part of the new collaboration that explored ideas of individuality and movement "through the blending of Black culture, music, academia and street style."

In a touching video spot for the campaign, the choreographer and his vibrant energy are captured as he models the capsule collection while dancing, laughing, smiling and exuding the warmth and spark fans loved him for.

"When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them," his wife, Allison Holker Boss, shared in the press release. "We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him."

The brand also shared the following statement alongside the campaign and collection's release on Monday: "The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi's work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore."

The Gap x The Brooklyn Circus

Other trailblazers featured in the campaign include Pose actor Indya Moore, Euphoria star Javon Walton and model and activist Bethann Hardison.

"I do remember when he was on set, he was extremely encouraging, and the way that he was on set to support Ouigi was something that was very moving to me," Moore tells PEOPLE exclusively of Boss' involvement in the campaign. "It was something that stayed on my mind, and I thought about throughout."

She adds, "He was a very sweet and inspiring person and I can see why Ouigi wanted him to be there as an artist and as a visionary that he was. I think that this campaign represents that love and that creative audacity and that commitment that he showed up with because he was there to inspire it. I really appreciate the way that Ouigi has shown up for his family. I am also very grateful to have been a part of it and to witness such a love."

The Gap x The Brooklyn Circus

The new capsule collection features signature styles from both brands including the varsity jacket modeled by Boss in the campaign, cuffed chinos and more. The line hits both brands' websites Tuesday and will also be available to shop at select Gap stores as well as The Brooklyn Circus' Boreum Hill flagship.

In honor of Boss, Gap is supporting The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health, an organization helping those in distress without access to life-saving counseling, therapy, or support.

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer in 2020.

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with wife Allison — who also competed on SYTYCD — on social media. Their kids would often join the pair in their dance video posts.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, she shared: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.