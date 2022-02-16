Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Launch 'Fly' Athleisure Line: 'It's Made for Everybody'

The professional dancers and parents of three opened up to PEOPLE about their exciting — and stylish! — new partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods

The professional dancers exclusively chatted with PEOPLE about signing on with Dick's Sporting Goods as the first-long term ambassadors of its family athleisure brand, DSG. Boss, 39, and Holker, 33, opened up about why the sports store made sense for their first apparel collection, how inclusivity was integral to the line and why their everyday wardrobes inspired the vision for bringing the line to life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're just so excited about this launch, and it really is something that is made for everybody. The quality is incredible, the value is incredible," Boss tells PEOPLE. "We got pieces ranging from $12 to $50. You don't have to break the bank for this incredible quality, and you know it's also going to a good cause, and you're going to feel fly, so that's just a win-win."

The DSG x tWitch + Allison collab currently features men's and women's looks, from matching sweat sets to mix and match hoodies, joggers, beanies and more. One percent of all DSG sales benefit Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program, which helps fund youth sports organizations in need across the country.

tWitch and Allison Boss Credit: DICK'S Sporting Goods

"We wanted to make sure that whenever we came out with a line, we could reach as many people as possible while still making it really stylish and fun," Holker echoes. "It's obtainable for people, and that's our favorite thing about the line."

With the DSG brand designed with athletes of all ages and sizes (from XS to 3X) in mind, Boss says that he and his wife "continue to pinch ourselves" as they look ahead to the merchandise drop. The collection will be available online at Dicks.com starting Feb. 20 and will be rolling out in stores nationwide in the coming weeks.

Drawing from themes of "music and movement" that define family life at the Boss house, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ said that he and Holker turned to their closets when imagining what customers would want to shop.

tWitch and Allison Boss Credit: DICK'S Sporting Goods

"I think a lot of the style and the inspiration came from our lives. What were we already kind of wearing? What were we leaning towards putting on every day?" he explains. "I think that the pandemic introduced more access to athleisurewear and being more comfortable, just rocking out on the daily. And Allison and I stay on the move, so whatever we have on has to be able to move with us and we wanted to keep that in mind for whatever it was that we were building."

In a favorite look from the line, Holker pointed to the beige, cinched-waist one-piece she was wearing as her new go-to.

"I love all matching track suits, so this is probably my favorite. We wanted to make sure our line – it's obviously for movement, dance, working out – but what you could also wear all day long," she says. "As a working mom, I literally get into my athleisurewear and I'm wearing it all day long. I like that pieces that feel like I could wear them to the grocery store, or to an event, or out to eat, or work out after."

tWitch and Allison Boss Credit: DICK'S Sporting Goods

The couple, who are parents to daughters Weslie, 13, and Zaia, 2, and son Maddox, 6 next month, agreed that the whole family enjoys being active together, from dance parties to "a mean game of tag," according to Boss.

"We also just got bikes for everyone, and that's been fun, because Maddox now can ride his bike without his training wheels," Holker says. "So he gets very excited about going on family bike rides. So that's been new, but it's been really nice."

When the whole crew hits the road, The Real Dirty Dancing host jokes, "We're like the super-duper family, because everybody has bikes, and then we even have the little bike trailer where Zaia can sit in the bike. We're one of those now, you know what I'm saying?"

tWitch and Allison Boss Credit: DICK'S Sporting Goods

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, who frequently light up their respective social media feeds with their Boss Family Workouts and dance videos, also revealed that their occasional coordinating looks are typically serendipitous.

"It's getting scary how many times it just kind of happens, because I think we've also just been together so long our mind's just kind of connect in that way," Boss says. "Sometimes it's a intentional, sometimes it's not."

tWitch and Allison Boss Credit: DICK'S Sporting Goods

"I will say this: I lean into us matching. I think it's adorable, and I love it," Holker adds with a smile.

Teasing his wife of nearly ten years, Boss continues, "We've definitely had moments where we walk out and we'll be like, 'I definitely had this on first. Who who's going to change?' "

In another kind of change, the star said he was looking forward to the future amid the last season of Ellen, which he's appeared on since 2013.