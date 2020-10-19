Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha's New Blonde Hair Against Instagram Trolls: 'Do You Boo Boo'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it," the NBA star wrote in the comment section of his wife's Instagram video

Stephen Curry is defending wife Ayesha Curry against social media users who criticized her new look.

On Sunday, the cookbook author and mom of three, 31, debuted (temporary) platinum blonde hair in an Instagram Boomerang selfie with her NBA star husband, 32, and her followers left plenty of mixed opinions about her new look in the comment section.

“Beautiful no matter what! Blonde tho is working for you 😉” one person wrote. Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila sweetly said, “Looks great!!!”

Others, however, were less impressed with the natural brunette’s dramatic hair transformation and accused Ayesha of looking like a “white woman.”

“I thought she was a white woman,” one Instagram user said. “Girl I thought u were a white girl,” a second added.

“I couldn't figure out why Steph was chillin with some white woman without his wife being present,” someone else wrote.

The Golden State Warriors player was quick to defend his wife against "meanies" in the comment section, telling Ayesha how beautiful she is and confirming that her new 'do is just a wig.

"You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo," Stephen wrote. "P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping 👀😂"

The sweet message received over 15,000 likes and over 400 replies as Monday afternoon, with many people praising Stephen for interjecting.

"❤️❤️ and that’s how you uplift your wife. Ayesha is beautiful," one person said. "relationship goals 💕" someone else added.

According to his wife Ayesha, Stephen has taken on the responsibility of making sure his two daughters (Ryan Carson, 5, and Riley, 8) are settling into the learn-from-home life amid the pandemic.

"Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha, 31, joked about her husband of nine years on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.