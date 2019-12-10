Stephanie Shepherd Slams Fan Who Calls Her Reunion with Former Boss Kim Kardashian 'Awkward'

There’s no drama between Kim Kardashian West and her former longtime assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

While Kardashian West, 39, and Shepherd professionally parted ways in 2017 after working together since 2013, the pair posted about their reunion at Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh holiday party on Monday night.

“I am here with my best friend Steph Shep. We are reunited guys to watch a movie with the Poosh team,” Kardashian West said in a video with Shepherd on her Instagram Story.

However, after one fan left a harsh comment about their friendship on photos of the duo on a Kardashian West fan account, @kimkardashiansnap, Shepherd didn’t hold back her thoughts.

In reference to Kardashian West and her ex-assistant’s reunion, the commenter wrote, “It was really awkward.”

So Shepherd swiftly replied in all caps: “OMG SO AWKWARD. LETS PASS MORE JUDGEMENT ON PEOPLE AND RELATIONSHIPS YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT. TELL ME MORE!”

When Kardashian West and Shepherd ceased working together, at the time a source told PEOPLE that the KKW Beauty mogul ultimately made the decision that they should part ways.

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” the insider said. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

The source added, “She’s still friendly with the other sisters but she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”

But Kardashian West and Shepherd shut down rumors of a feud or any bad blood about a year after ending their professional relationship.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian West shared, adding that she respected Shepherd’s decision “to go in a different direction.”

“I’m so happy she wants to go off and do other things,” she explained.