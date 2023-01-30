Stephanie Seymour Wears Late Son Harry Brant's Suit and His Name on Her Back in Touching Tribute

Stephanie Seymour is opening up about how she's coping with the loss of her son Harry Brant — and carrying on his legacy through his love for fashion.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine for its Spring Women's Fashion Issue — her first since Harry's death at 24 from an accidental overdose in 2021 – the supermodel paid tribute to her second youngest by modeling his favorite Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit.

"If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief," Seymour, 54, told the outlet, following the two-year anniversary of his death.

In a poignant black-and-white portrait from the cover shoot, photographed by Dan Jackson, she dons nothing but the suit trousers while she holds the blazer to her chest. The name "Harry" and a small arrow-struck heart are painted on her bare back.

"It's a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my makeup there. I live in that room," she shared of the piece. "I looked at that suit one night and I said, 'I'm going to put it on.' It fit me."

"It still feels so good to put his clothes on," Seymour added, while revealing that she wants to continue to photograph Harry's clothing because "he would love it." Plus, she said, there's a "whole flock of women that would love to wear his clothes and be photographed."

In her cover story, Seymour also remembered her son's love for styling outfits in his childhood years. "It was the cutest thing when they were in elementary school," she shared, adding that Harry would pick out her clothes for parent-teacher conferences.

"I would say, 'OK, you can choose my outfit,' and then he would go through everything, the vintage, the everything, lay it all on the floor." That once included a high-end ensemble featuring an archival baby-blue Christian Dior dress and matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.

"I'd say, 'Harry, I can't wear a vintage couture dress to a parent-teacher conference,'" Seymour remembered, "He'd say, 'Why not?'"

Seymour and her business mogul husband, Peter Brant (who also shares stepson Dylan, son Peter Jr. and daughter Lily with the model), revealed that Harry had "lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," in a statement shared with PEOPLE the month of his death.

"Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab," they stated.

"Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.