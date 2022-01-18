Stephanie Seymour Pays Tribute to Son Harry Brant 1 Year After His Death: 'This Doesn't Seem Real'

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour shared a heartbreaking poem to her Instagram on Tuesday in remembrance of her late son, Harry Brant

Stephanie Seymour is remembering her son, Harry Brant, one year after his untimely death at the age 24.

The supermodel, 53, shared a carousel of pictures of herself and Brant on Instagram on Monday, along with an emotional poem, titled "I Missed You Today" by Donna Ashworth, in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I missed you today but that's nothing new, I missed you a million times yesterday too. I picked up my phone to tell you the news, then realized, again, I can't text it to you," the caption began.

Stephanie Seymour, Harry Brant Credit: Stephanie Seymour/Instagram

"I saw your bright smile, at least twenty times,and then I remember, it's all in my mind.I drive without presence, the world feels surreal,And on comes your song and this doesn't seem real," the quote continued. "I missed you today but I miss you a lot, It's helpful to miss you, it's all that I've got. I wish I could pull you down here for a while I'm frightened to lose the shape of your smile."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I miss you today and I'll miss you tomorrow, There seems to be no coming end to this sorrow. I try to go on as I know that you care, I know that you're willing me on from up there. I miss you today but I'm trying to find, A way to move on but not leave you behind. A way to forge on with the love that we had, A way to recall you and simply feel…glad," the poem concluded.

Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant Jr. and Harry Brant Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant Jr. and Harry Brant | Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Some of the pictures Seymour posted included snaps of the mother-son duo when Brant was a baby, modeling photos, and selfies of the pair while they were out on the town and at events.

Brant, a socialite who wrote for Interview Magazine as a teen and an up-and-coming model who appeared in Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns, died of an accidental overdose on prescription medication on Jan. 17 last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Brant, Son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, Dead at 24

"He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done," Seymour and her husband, Peter Brant, told PEOPLE in a statement. "We will forever be saddened that Harry's life was cut short by this devastating disease."

Brant reportedly struggled with addiction for several years, and was set to re-enter a drug rehabilitation program days before he died, according to his family.

"Harry was not just our son," the statement continued, describing him as "a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend" and a "creative, loving, and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts."