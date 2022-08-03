Stephanie Seymour Pays Tribute to Late Son Harry Brant on His Birthday: 'Happy Birthday Bebe'

Model Stephanie Seymour is paying tribute to her son Harry Brant on what would have been his 26th birthday.

On Instagram Wednesday, the supermodel, 54, shared a photo of herself with her late son, who died of an accidental overdose in January 2021.

"Happy birthday Bebe 🤍" Seymour wrote in the caption.

In the comments, friends of the family showed some love to the grieving mom. "Happy Birthday @harry_brant my beautiful godson 🕊🤍🕊," Naomi Campbell wrote, while fellow models Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington commented with heart emojis.

Brant, the son of Seymour and businessman Peter Brant, passed away in January 2021 after struggling with addiction for several years, his family said in a statement to the New York Times at the time. He was 24 years old.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," his family said in a statement to the outlet. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

The socialite and model had been set to re-enter a drug rehabilitation program days before he died, according to his family.

"Harry was not just our son," the statement continued, describing him as "a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend" and a "creative, loving, and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts."

At that time, his brother Peter Brant II shared a picture of Harry on his "last day," writing, "It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half. My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again."

In January of this year, Seymour remembered her son a year after his passing. The supermodel shared a carousel of pictures of herself and Brant on Instagram, along with an emotional poem, titled "I Missed You Today" by Donna Ashworth, in the caption.

In part, the poem reads, "I missed you today but I miss you a lot,It's helpful to miss you, it's all that I've got. I wish I could pull you down here for a while, I'm frightened to lose the shape of your smile ... I miss you today but I'm trying to find, a way to move on but not leave you behind. A way to forge on with the love that we had, a way to recall you and simply feel…glad."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.