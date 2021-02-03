People Are Wearing These Breathable Cotton Joggers for Days on End — and They Start at Just $17

The popular sweats are made from a breathable cotton material and are available in four colors. They have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, cuffs on the ankles, two large side pockets, and one back pocket. You can wear these pants for everything from yoga classes to cold-weather hikes to working from home. And don't worry — the brand squat-proofed these joggers and made sure they're opaque, so you can comfortably move around in them without worrying about your underwear showing through.