A Look Back at Supermodel Stella Tennant's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
Tennant, who died suddenly at age 50 on Dec. 22, left an indelible mark on the fashion and modeling worlds
Her Runway Debut
Tennant's bold androgynous aesthetic, short pixie cut and nose ring caught the attention of designers. After landing her first fashion show with Anna Sui in 1994, she began working with labels like Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Burberry and many more.
The '90s Supermodel Squad
Tennant soon joined the ranks of other top models of the '90s including (from left) Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer.
Her First W Magazine Cover
The star's first W Magazine cover in 1995 made for one memorable moment: she graced the glossy with Kate Moss by her side.
The Chanel Micro-Mini Bikini
One of the late Karl Lagerfeld's fashion muses, the model debuted the head-turning Chanel micro-mini bikini during the label's Haute Couture show in 1996. The barely-there swimsuit went on to become a famous look in pop culture history, referenced by many and worn by Kim Kardashian West, who modeled the look on Instagram over two decades later.
Diving Into a Pool for Vogue
Tennant wasn't afraid to take risks on editorial shoots and it paid off. Her famous 1995 Vogue spread, shot by famed photographed Arthur Elgort, will go down in history as one of her best thanks to her daring dive into a Hamptons pool.
The 2002 British Vogue Fashion Force Cover
Tennant described the star-studded British Vogue cover from Jan. 2002 as "a sort of yearbook for the modeling world at the time." She later confessed: "My schedule was so hectic at that point that I missed the actual day and had to be Photoshopped in later."
Modeling in the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremoy
Alongside the biggest names in British modeling — Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger and more — Tennant celebrated Britain's designers in a fashion spectacle with David Bowie's "Fashion" blasting through the stadium at the 2012 London Summer Olympics' Closing Ceremony.
Designing for Holland & Holland
She took her love of fashion to the next level by partnering with stylist Isabella Cawdor to be creative directors of British label (bought by Chanel in the '80s) Holland & Holland. "Comfort is important for this brand, and for me. I try all the clothes to make sure they 'feel' good and move well. The quality of the fabric is as important as the design. I've worn a lot of clothes over a career of 25 years. All of that experience feeds into the collections Isabella and I are putting together," Tennant told CR Fashion Book in 2018.
Her Final Catwalk
Even after having four children with husband David Lasnet, Tennant's modeling career continued up until her untimely passing. Her final runway appearance was at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 runway in Jan. 2020. Actress Caitriona Balfe wore the same rose blouse and bustier dress debuted by the model a few weeks later at the Academy Awards.