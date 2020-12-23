A Look Back at Supermodel Stella Tennant's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

She took her love of fashion to the next level by partnering with stylist Isabella Cawdor to be creative directors of British label (bought by Chanel in the '80s) Holland & Holland. "Comfort is important for this brand, and for me. I try all the clothes to make sure they 'feel' good and move well. The quality of the fabric is as important as the design. I've worn a lot of clothes over a career of 25 years. All of that experience feeds into the collections Isabella and I are putting together," Tennant told CR Fashion Book in 2018.