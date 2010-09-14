Stella McCartney Set to Launch Kids Collection

Following her wildly popular collections for GapKids, Stella McCartney has announced the launch of her first children’s wear line under her own designer label, scheduled to hit stores and online at stellamccartneykids.com this November. Putting her talents as both a designer and mother to work, Stella McCartney Kids will offer designs for boys and girls from 0 to 12 years, and will include a few unisex pieces like rainboots and pea coats. Priced from $25 to $195, the collection was created on the premise that working parents should have the luxury to dress their children in an affordable yet adorable wardrobe. For the full scoop on Stella’s newest creation, visit celebritybabies.people.com –Jessie Goldberg