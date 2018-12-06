Model Stella Maxwell Gets Massaged by Snakes, Says It Was An 'Amazing Experience'

Stella Maxwell is taking self-care to a whole new level.

On Wednesday, Maxwell, 28, shared a series of photos of herself with two different snakes wrapped around her body.

Turns out, she was getting a massage.

“‘Entwine in interspecies love to remember your wild divine nature,'” Maxwell captioned the Instagram post.

In one photo, the model can be seen holding a boa constrictor in the air with a python around her waist. In the next shot, Maxwell lies down with the snakes, on what appears to be a massage table.

“‘Get present,'” Maxwell continued. “‘Embrace power and embody pleasure,'” Maxwell added, signing the quote with the name Serpentessa, a self-described “Snake Priestess”.

Serpentessa operates a snake spa based in New York and has had a number of clients including Whoopi Goldberg.

According to her website, she offers a private one-on-one session, with herself acting as a guide while the snakes work do the work.

When a client lies on the table, “the boa constrictors’ soothing undulations dispel any fears or concerns by toning and stimulating your body’s vagus nerve, releasing endorphins and oxytocin,” Serpentessa explains on her website.

“These feel-good hormones relieve stress, create pleasure, and increase your emotional, physical and cognitive resiliencies in today’s stressful world.”

Serpentessa went on to say that one session with the snakes can relieve stress, migraines, and help ease pain caused by other illnesses.

“Not only do the Serpents elicit emotional/psychological stress relief, but blood flow is increased to tense areas and the gliding weight of the Snake’s body relieves pressure throughout the person’s body,” Serpentessa explained.