The model celebrated her 32nd birthday on Sunday with help from her famous friends

Stella Maxwell Receives Birthday Love from Irina Shayk, Dylan Sprouse, Jeremy Scott, and More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Stella Maxwell attends the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Stella Maxwell attends the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Stella Maxwell is receiving all the birthday love!

The model turned 32 on Sunday, and her famous friends, from Irina Shayk to Dylan Sprouse, celebrated her on social media, sharing loving messages and favorite photos.

Shayk, 36, honored Maxwell with a candid photo, where the models can be seen in matching sunglasses and all-black looks, keeping cool for the paparazzi. "Bday 🔥," Shayk wrote with the shot. "So lucky to have u in my life…"

Shayk also shared a photo of Maxwell all dolled up for a birthday night out, rocking a faux fur shearling vest and statement gold hoop earrings.

"And here she comes... bday b—" Shayk captioned the photo.

Model pals Barbara Palvin and Elsa Hosk also wished Maxwell a happy birthday with celebratory selfies.

"Happy birthday my angel bb," Hosk, 33, wrote. "I love you so much!! You are so special!!! 🥰❤️💕✨"

Sprouse, 29, who has been dating Palvin, 28, for over three years, jokingly shouted out Maxwell's impeccable style with his birthday post.

"Happy birthday @stellamaxwell may your fits forever be fire," he wrote.

Maxwell also received birthday love from musician Charlotte Lawrence, who shared a photo of the pair with model Kaia Gerber, along with other shots documenting her and Maxwell's friendship.

"You're the coolest of all the cool my stells 👽," Lawrence wrote. "No one compares"

Lawrence, 21, also shared a photo of her and Maxwell sipping on the same wine glass while dressed to the nines, writing: "Love you 4ever."

The fashion world darling received love from some of her designer cohorts as well, including Jeremy Scott and Ricardo Tisci. Tisci, 47, shared a series of glamorous old photos with Shayk, Maxwell, and Bella Hadid.