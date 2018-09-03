Designer Stefano Gabbana Calls Blogger Chiara Ferragni's Dior Couture Wedding Dress 'Cheap'

Gilda Ambrosio/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Over the weekend, Italian fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni married Italian singer and X-Factor Italia judge Fedez Leonardo Lucia in one of the most extravagant ceremonies we’ve ever seen. There was a firework show, an after-party carnival, a live concert and not one, not two, but three custom Dior gowns that Ferragni wore throughout the night. But one high-profile, out-spoken designer was not a fan — and let his feelings known.

The co-designer of Dolce & Gabbana, Stefano Gabbana, responded to an Instagram post by Haper’s Bazaar UK (spotted by @commentsbycelebs), that sparked a lot of outrage. In an Instagram documenting the details of Ferragni’s Dior wedding dresses, Gabbana commented, “cheap” and Instagram users immediately started to call him out.

On today's edition of, 'Can't Keep It To Himself' – Stefano Gabbana. pic.twitter.com/GKimoAgllC — Comments by Celebs (@cbycelebs) September 2, 2018

“@stefanogabbana are u talking about your brand,” asked one response.

Another wrote: “@stefanogabbana i wish u hadn’t done that comment, u look so cheap with those comments.. pity 😣”

And some came to the defense of Ferragni, “@chiaraferragni he is a jealous attention seeking drama queen. Congrats and you looked like a million dollars #dior #coutoure #greatchoice.”

Despite Gabbana calling these dresses “cheap,” the design process began a year ago and was a very close collaborative exchange between Ferragni and Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri. Each dress incorporated a lot of personal touches. “As an internationally-recognized entrepreneur who treasures the importance of her Italian roots, her wedding dress designed by our Creative Director is faithful to this image,” the brand said in a statement.

For her first gown, she wore a classic ballgown that consisted of a long-sleeve, turtleneck lace romper, worn under a semi-sheer full tule overskirt and plunging train. Dior wrote on Instagram that this gown fused “Italian craft inspiration with French haute couture” which perfectly matched the dreamy Italian ceremony, which took place in Sicily.

For the reception, Ferragni changed into another ball gown, which was embroidered with sweet messages and symbols that had sentimental meaning to Ferragni. “From an eye to a small lion, representing their son Leone, along with the lyrics of the song ‘Favorisca i Sentimenti’ written by Fedez, these delicate embroideries symbolically and romantically recount key moments in the young couple’s life,” Dior explained in an Instagram post.

The third look was a mini dress, that incorporated the same bodice top mixed with a circular tulle ballerina miniskirt.

This isn’t the first time Gabbana has been outspoken on social media. In the past he has insulted Victoria Beckham, dissing his old friend on her 44th birthday with three thumbs down emojis. He also commented on The Catwalk Italia’s Instagram post of a five-split photo of Selena Gomez with the words “è proprio brutta,” which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

The brand has also been caught up in other controversies when the designers made negative comments about gay parenting.

“We oppose gay adoptions,” Domenico Dolce, who is openly gay, told Panoramamagazine in 2015. “The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”

They also called IVF “unnatural.”

At the brand’s latest fashion show in July, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Lady Kitty Spencer, Maye Musk and Ashley Graham were a just a few of the famous faces on the runway, but fans were not thrilled to see so many stars supporting the brand and called out the models on social media.