Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Gets Real About Her Battle with Psoriasis in Makeup-Free Selfie

Stassi Schroeder is candidly showing what it means to be a psoriasis sufferer.

On Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star — who has long been candid about her battle with psoriasis — embraced her natural appearance by sharing a makeup-free selfie to her Instagram.

In the shot, Schroeder, 30, fearlessly showed off her skin’s flare up and jokingly claimed that the ongoing condition was induced by Sunday’s dramatic (and highly controversial) Game of Thrones episode.

“Here’s a little no makeup Monday realness,” she captioned the image. “Pretty sure last night’s GOT episode worsened my psoriasis.”

Some 7.5 million Americans suffer from psoriasis, an autoimmune disorder that develops when the immune system kicks into overdrive, causing skin cells to grow too quickly. These cells accumulate on the skin, causing scaly, red patches, which can range from relatively mild to very severe.

Stassi Schroeder

This isn’t the first time that Schroeder has shared a makeup-free selfie, highlighting her battle with psoriasis.

In February 2018, the reality TV star posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing the effects of a flare-up on her face.

“This psoriasis situation is not on fleek,” she said in the post, according to Bravo.com. “If anybody else suffers from this and gets it on their face, I’m with you.”

“If you suffer from psoriasis, you ain’t alone. S— sucks,” she added in a separate post.

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the star explained that she speaks out about her psoriasis to ensure that other people suffering from skin condition do not feel alone.

“I don’t like when women feel insecure, and I don’t want them to ever look at me and feel that way so that’s why if I need to talk about my psoriasis or the fact that I’m wearing pairs of Spanx, fine,” she said.

Stassi Schroeder

Psoriasis isn’t the only thing that Schroeder has been candid about. The star also has spoken honestly about her experience with plastic surgery, including her breast reduction surgery scars, the effects of a chin implant and even her thoughts on Botox.

In January 2018, Schroeder shared photos of her body halfway through her breast reduction procedure to go from a DDD to a regular D and called it “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

She also made it a point to make sure her scars weren’t edited out of a photo shoot she did last year.

“I was like ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome. I like being myself and I feel that everyone should embrace themselves,” Schroeder told PEOPLE. “It’s a scar! Scars are pretty! It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that where it’s something to not be ashamed of.”

Stassi Schroeder

Her breast reduction and lift in 2015 were also topics of conversation in her book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which hit bookshelves last month.

“Let me tell you, it is constantly uncomfortable to feel a heavy book hanging like a pancake on your stomach,” she wrote, adding that the procedure was something she’d “fantasized” about from the age of 12. “When I finally met with a surgeon I told them that I didn’t care about the scars — just butcher me up.”

Stassi Schroeder

Earlier this year, Schroeder opened up to PEOPLE about starting Botox when she was just 23 years old.

“I’ve always done it conservatively, and I have it down to a science. I know exactly how much I like to get, where I like to get it, and I always tell my doctor, ‘You know, I need to have some expression,'” Schroeder, who gets the procedure done in the off-season, said in February.

“I like people to see how I’m feeling. I’m on reality TV: If I’m angry, people need to know it. I’ve never been somebody that’s so addicted to freezing my face,” she added. “It’s not about freezing your face, to me, it’s just about getting rid of my wrinkles. We all have wrinkles, and when my makeup starts seeping into my lines, that’s when I know I need to get Botox. I’m like, ‘Ughhh, it’s time to go back!'”

Stassi Schroeder

The reality star also opened up in her book about going under the knife for the first time to receive a chin implant as a high school graduation gift from her parents.

“If you’re questioning their parenting skills, whatevs,” she wrote. “They trusted my judgment, and I was desperate for a bigger chin and more define jawline… it ended up being freaking awesome. It’s one of the best things I ever did and to this day it makes me feel better about myself.”