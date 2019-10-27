Amazon Shoppers Love These Bootcut Yoga Pants So Much, They’re Buying Multiple Pairs

Image zoom

While yoga pants are generally known as some of the most comfortable bottoms around, finding a pair that is flattering, stylish, and functional can be tricky. That’s why when customers do find a comfy pair that doesn’t slip down or turn see-through the moment they move around, they usually can’t stop talking about it. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers, in particular, seem to have found their perfect pair with the Starter Performance Yoga Pants.

These workout bottoms boast a wide waistband that stays put and a flattering bootcut silhouette in sizes XS to XXL. Made from 92 percent cotton and eight percent spandex, these pants have the perfect amount of stretch needed to help you master your downward dog.

What’s more, the yoga pants feature moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you cool and dry — and did we mention how versatile they are? Multiple shoppers say that they love the yoga pants so much they wear them everywhere, from running errands to working out and lounging around the house.

Buy It! Starter Performance Yoga Pants, $17.99; amazon.com

With details like that, it’s no wonder that 600 Amazon shoppers have given the yoga pants an impressive 4.2-star rating. “The perfect pair of yoga pants at such a great price! These fit in all the right places. Emphasizes your behind without giving you a muffin top. Perfect quality. A thicker material that is not see-through. I cannot wait for the other colors to come back in stock,” said one customer.

“These are fabulous pants,” wrote another. “I ordered one pair of the navy and loved them so much I ordered 2 more pairs in black and gray. They fit absolutely great, a very nice weight; not too heavy or too thin. They run a little bit long but if I had a little heel on my shoes the length would be perfect as well. You can’t go wrong with these pants — wear them anywhere!”

The cozy bottoms come in three neutral (and, therefore, extremely versatile) colors: black, gray, and navy blue. But the best part? You can score a pair for only $17.99, so it won’t break the bank — even if you take these customers’ advice and buy more than one at a time.

