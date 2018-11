Williams made history in 1983 as the first black woman to win Miss America, but she famously stepped down following a nude photo leak. “For years, I’d walk into an audition and feel the judgment,” Williams told PEOPLE in 2012. “I was a scandalous Miss America. Vanessa the Undressa. But I silently thought, one day you’ll see what I’m made of.” The experience came full circle: In 2015, the star was welcomed back to judge the pageant.