After facing backlash from haters on social media for her visible acne at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Kendall Jenner turned to the dermatologist-developed skincare line.

“A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.”