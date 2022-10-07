Paris Fashion Week was all about the avant-garde, the glamour and the bleached eyebrow.

As the last stop of the worldwide extravaganza, the fashion capital of the world brought with it collections and beauty trends that commanded the runway, including the now-coveted platinum eyebrow.

From supermodels to Hollywood's hottest, here are all of the star's who brought back the '90s trend in a major way.

Kylie Jenner

Pierre Suu/Getty



Kylie Jenner touched down in Paris with a jaw-dropping capsule of fashion week looks in tow. Each ensemble proved that the 25-year-old trendsetter can pull off any look — from her Victorian glamour gown for Schiaparelli to her bombshell macrame dress for Balmain.

But it didn't stop there — Jenner also showed herself to be a true beauty chameleon as she welcomed in a new set of bleached brows over the weekend.

While attending the Coperni Spring 2023 show, where she watched Bella Hadid model a dress made out-of-thin-air from the front row, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul debuted her taupe blonde eyebrows. She paired her new look with a vinyl mini dress printed with electric blue flowers.

It isn't certain that Jenner fully committed to the bleached brows (later photos of her sporting her dark hairs suggested this blonde moment was temporary), but she definitely made a case for the look's comeback.

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham may have ditched her blonde hair back in July for her natural brunette hue, but she went back to her signature bleached look — this time with her eyebrows.

After supporting her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham for the designer's emotional return to the runway, the Transformers star headed to the Valentino Spring 2023 show alongside her husband Brooklyn, who's been appearing at fashion week with his belle.

Although the newlyweds turned heads in their couple style, it was Nicola who wowed with her new appearance, which contrasted her manicured dark brown curtain bangs.

Makeup artist Emily Cheng shared an Instagram photo of Nicola sporting the style, writing, "We bleached some brows."

Gigi and Bella Hadid

L: Caption . PHOTO: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty R: Caption . PHOTO: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The supermodel sisters are no stranger to innovative beauty looks on the runway. Yet one trend that has stuck with Gigi, 27, and Bella, 25, is the bleached brow.

While walking the Givenchy Spring 2023 show, the two matched with their barely there eyebrows — the Guest in Residence designer teaming her set with her platinum blonde locks and the Kin Euphorics cofounder wearing hers with her brunette hair.

Both also wore slicked-back half-up hairstyles and updated Canadian tuxedos, Gigi in an acid-washed denim jacket-short set and Bella in a bra-skirt two piece ensemble.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Emerging model Amelia Gray Hamlin has a handful of bleached brow moments on and off the runway as well.

Last May, she debuted her platinum hairs while walking the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2022 show at London Fashion Week — and it seems like she hasn't turned back since.

This time, she joined a starlit front row at the Givenchy show, where she adorned her face with metal hardware — such as the pointed studs on her brow edges and faux nose bridge piercing — kept on from her look at Balenciaga. She also wore mauve lipstick to add color to her otherwise natural makeup.

Maisie Williams

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Bleached eyebrows and Maisie Williams are a match made in beauty heaven.

At the Givenchy show, Williams went for an on-theme edgy aesthetic with dirty blonde brows, a waved buzz cut and dramatic winged eyeliner.

The 25-year-old actress debuted the look last year, many assuming the transformation was for her role in Pistol.

However, outside of her punk role, the Game of Thrones alum has worn the look on many occasions, such a when she doubled down on the platinum look at the Met Gala.

For her debut at fashion's biggest night last September, Williams went for a Matrix-inspired, self-designed dress that contrasted with her all-black style. Then in May of this year, she donned a corseted Thom Browne black-and-white gown that complemented her translucent beauty.

Hari Nef

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Model and up-and-coming actress Hari Nef, 29, is all about a bold beauty moment and it's no surprise that she partied in pink and bleached brows in Paris.

Nef, who attended the Givenchy and Loewe shows, channeled her inner redhead with a ginger bob. She went for more color in bright red lipstick and a bubblegum suit straight off the runway.

The Barbie star recently commanded New York Fashion week, making catwalk appearances at Tommy Hilfiger, Maisie Wilen, Batsheva and Vogue World: New York.