Quick Change Artists! See the Stars Who Pack the Most Outfits Possible into One Short Day

Wearing one stunning dress for a press event? That's amateur hour for these stars, who turn their promo tours into a revolving door of outfit changes, one more spectacular than the last

Alex Apatoff
May 04, 2018 04:32 PM
<p><em>Ocean&#8217;s 8&#8230;</em>appears to be the number of looks Anne is trying to wear in one short day while out promoting the film. Over 24 hours, the star has worn everything from a slinky lam&eacute; jumpsuit to an office-appropriate blouse and A-line skirt; from a Bottega Veneta sparkly pocketed dress with Jenny Bird earrings to a turquoise-theme print outfit; from a Stella McCartney tiger-stripe skirt suit with Karen WAlker sunglasses to a white pants look with Alexis Bittar jewelry.</p>
ANNE HATHAWAY

Ocean’s 8…appears to be the number of looks Anne is trying to wear in one short day while out promoting the film. Over 24 hours, the star has worn everything from a slinky lamé jumpsuit to an office-appropriate blouse and A-line skirt; from a Bottega Veneta sparkly pocketed dress with Jenny Bird earrings to a turquoise-theme print outfit; from a Stella McCartney tiger-stripe skirt suit with Karen WAlker sunglasses to a white pants look with Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Getty (6)
<p>Kendall actually had <em>five </em>outfit changes during her busy day in N.Y.C.: In between her two Longchamp ensembles (leave it to a supermodel to look comfy in a long-sleeve dress and suede boots on a 90&deg; day), high-waist jeans and white tee and the Elie Saab mini she wore to the Tiffany &amp; Co. party, she posed for a pic in <a href="https://people.com/style/kendall-jenner-rooftop-lingerie-shoot/">lingerie and hot rollers</a>.</p>
KENDALL JENNER

Kendall actually had five outfit changes during her busy day in N.Y.C.: In between her two Longchamp ensembles (leave it to a supermodel to look comfy in a long-sleeve dress and suede boots on a 90° day), high-waist jeans and white tee and the Elie Saab mini she wore to the Tiffany & Co. party, she posed for a pic in lingerie and hot rollers.

Splash; Getty; Shutterstock (2)
<p>While most of Rosie&#8217;s outfits may be ambitious for anyone but a supermodel to pull off, even the mortals among us can agree it&#8217;s time to invest in some fabulous boots and a great red lipstick. </p>
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

While most of Rosie’s outfits may be ambitious for anyone but a supermodel to pull off, even the mortals among us can agree it’s time to invest in some fabulous boots and a great red lipstick.

Getty (4)
<p>No time to get sick of the same old outfits! Selena <a href="https://people.com/style/selena-gomez-outfit-changes-london/">didn&#8217;t stay in any one look for too long</a> while on a press tour in London, changing from a Proenza Schouler jumper and top to an floral Isabel Marant dress and Mansur Gavriel shoes to an off-the-shoulder mini and Trademark slides to an all-black outfit and plaid coat with the Mansur Gavriel slippers again.</p>
SELENA GOMEZ

No time to get sick of the same old outfits! Selena didn’t stay in any one look for too long while on a press tour in London, changing from a Proenza Schouler jumper and top to an floral Isabel Marant dress and Mansur Gavriel shoes to an off-the-shoulder mini and Trademark slides to an all-black outfit and plaid coat with the Mansur Gavriel slippers again.

Neil Mockford/GC Images; Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock; Palace Lee/INSTARimages.com
<p>When you&#8217;re already known for your everyday style, as Kate is, you&#8217;ve got to go all-out for a press tour, as she did, wearing (from left): head-to-toe Coach; Oscar de la Renta with an Edie Parker bag; Mother Jeans with Roger Vivier accessories; a Rochas dress with Roger Vivier heels.&nbsp;</p>
KATE BOSWORTH

When you’re already known for your everyday style, as Kate is, you’ve got to go all-out for a press tour, as she did, wearing (from left): head-to-toe Coach; Oscar de la Renta with an Edie Parker bag; Mother Jeans with Roger Vivier accessories; a Rochas dress with Roger Vivier heels. 

Shutter stock; Getty (3)
<p>She may only be 13, but the&nbsp;<em>Stranger Things&nbsp;</em>star pulls off the dramatic outfit changes as well as far more seasoned stars. She wears (from left): a Miu Miu jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti boots; a Rodarte three-piece ensemble; a Gucci dress; a Wolford bodysuit under a brocade skirt suit; and a Louis Vuitton mini.</p>
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

She may only be 13, but the Stranger Things star pulls off the dramatic outfit changes as well as far more seasoned stars. She wears (from left): a Miu Miu jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti boots; a Rodarte three-piece ensemble; a Gucci dress; a Wolford bodysuit under a brocade skirt suit; and a Louis Vuitton mini.

Getty (2); Shutterstock; Getty (2)
<p>If you think that four outfits in a day is impressive, you need to see <a href="https://people.com/style/gabrielle-union-outfits-were-going-to-need-more-wine-book-tour/">the rest of Gabrielle&#8217;s nonstop wardrobe changes</a> during <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Were-Going-Need-More-Wine/dp/0062693980">her book</a> tour. (She&#8217;s in: a full Gabriela Hearst look; red velvet pants with a cropped turtleneck; a full Proenza Schouler look; Stella McCartney separates with a Danse Lente bag.)</p>
GABRIELLE UNION

If you think that four outfits in a day is impressive, you need to see the rest of Gabrielle’s nonstop wardrobe changes during her book tour. (She’s in: a full Gabriela Hearst look; red velvet pants with a cropped turtleneck; a full Proenza Schouler look; Stella McCartney separates with a Danse Lente bag.)

GC Images (3); Splash News
<p>Blake is in a category all her own when it comes to <a href="https://people.com/style/blake-lively-outfits-jewelry-hair/">press tour outfit changes</a> (seen here promoting <em>All I See Is You)</em>&nbsp;especially because she says she doesn&#8217;t have a stylist to wrangle all the outfits. You&#8217;ll often find her in a pile of beautiful shoes. (From left: she&#8217;s in Chanel, Oscar de la Renta and Brandon Maxwell, with shoes by Christian Louboutin and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.)</p>
BLAKE LIVELY

Blake is in a category all her own when it comes to press tour outfit changes (seen here promoting All I See Is You) especially because she says she doesn’t have a stylist to wrangle all the outfits. You’ll often find her in a pile of beautiful shoes. (From left: she’s in Chanel, Oscar de la Renta and Brandon Maxwell, with shoes by Christian Louboutin and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.)

Splash; Getty; INSTAR
<p>Because you deserve <a href="https://people.com/style/blake-lively-outfits-jewelry-hair/">to see the rest of the outfits Blake pulled off in a day</a>: See her in Monse, Chanel, Jonathan Simkhai (with a Bottega Veneta coat) and Ralph Lauren Collection.</p>
BLAKE LIVELY

Because you deserve to see the rest of the outfits Blake pulled off in a day: See her in Monse, Chanel, Jonathan Simkhai (with a Bottega Veneta coat) and Ralph Lauren Collection.

Raymond Hall/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images
<p>A diva is the female version of a hustler, and noted diva J.Lo definitely had to hustle to squeeze <a href="https://people.com/style/jennifer-lopez-five-different-outfits-in-one-day/">five outifts into one day</a>, including: a peplum Zuhair Murad outfit; Sophie Theallet jumpsuit; a Saint Laurent metallic ensemble and a Lilly e Violetta coat.&nbsp;</p>
JENNIFER LOPEZ

A diva is the female version of a hustler, and noted diva J.Lo definitely had to hustle to squeeze five outifts into one day, including: a peplum Zuhair Murad outfit; Sophie Theallet jumpsuit; a Saint Laurent metallic ensemble and a Lilly e Violetta coat. 

Getty (4)
<p>Selena <a href="https://people.com/style/selena-gomez-wears-six-different-outfits-in-one-day/">swapped outfits six times in June</a>, including: a Miu Miu look;&nbsp;Victor Glemaud slip dress and top; Jacquemus mini; Christopher Kane dress and black-and-white tea-length dress (many worn with a favorite pair of Louis Vuitton sandals).&nbsp;</p>
SELENA GOMEZ

Selena swapped outfits six times in June, including: a Miu Miu look; Victor Glemaud slip dress and top; Jacquemus mini; Christopher Kane dress and black-and-white tea-length dress (many worn with a favorite pair of Louis Vuitton sandals). 

Splash; Cindy Ord/Getty; Robert Kamau/GC Images (2); Felipe Ramales/Splash
<p>Just imagining the suitcases Blake had to bring to Cannes to accomodate all her outfit changes (including, from left, Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, Versace, Preen and Vivienne Westwood Couture) makes us exhausted.</p>
BLAKE LIVELY

Just imagining the suitcases Blake had to bring to Cannes to accomodate all her outfit changes (including, from left, Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, Versace, Preen and Vivienne Westwood Couture) makes us exhausted.

Getty (2); Blake Lively/Instagram; Getty
<p>While <a href="https://www.amazon.com/New-Model-Confidence-Beauty-Really/dp/0062667947">promoting her book</a>, <a href="https://people.com/style/ashley-graham-corset-outfits-book-tour/">Graham changed four times in a day&nbsp;</a>&#8211; but kept the corsets consistent. She wore: a beige dress topped with an August Getty Atelier duster and Fleur du Mal belt; Nili Lotan dress; black turtleneck dress; and August Getty Atelier sheer dress.&nbsp;</p>
ASHLEY GRAHAM

While promoting her book, Graham changed four times in a day – but kept the corsets consistent. She wore: a beige dress topped with an August Getty Atelier duster and Fleur du Mal belt; Nili Lotan dress; black turtleneck dress; and August Getty Atelier sheer dress. 

Getty (4)
<p>Another street style star who&#8217;s no stranger to a quick change in the back of the car: Jessica, who<a href="https://people.com/style/jessica-alba-nyc-outfit-changes/"> swapped styles four times in 24 hours but kept her Tod&#8217;s bag consistent</a>.&nbsp;</p>
JESSICA ALBA

Another street style star who’s no stranger to a quick change in the back of the car: Jessica, who swapped styles four times in 24 hours but kept her Tod’s bag consistent

Getty; Splash; Getty (2)
<p>Multiple Dior looks in one day? Yes, she&nbsp;<em>Cannes!&nbsp;</em>While promoting&nbsp;<em>Catching Fire&nbsp;</em>at the French film festival, the star hit multiple events in <a href="https://people.com/style/4-outfits-in-1-day-jennifer-lawrences-glam-cannes-style/">four neutral-hued finds from the fashion house of which she&#8217;s the face</a>.&nbsp;</p>
JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Multiple Dior looks in one day? Yes, she Cannes! While promoting Catching Fire at the French film festival, the star hit multiple events in four neutral-hued finds from the fashion house of which she’s the face

Getty (3); Splash
